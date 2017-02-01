Nokia 8, Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia Heart, Nokia Edge. Nokia Z2 Plus: rumor round-up

Following the launch of the Nokia 6, HMD Global seems to be all set to announce an array of phones at the MWC 2017 that is slated to happen later this month in Barcelona. There are reports that the company will be launching a slew of smartphones. However, there seems to be no official confirmation from Nokia as well as HMD on this matter.

As soon as the Nokia 6 was unveiled, there have been many rumors and speculations about the upcoming Android smartphones that the company is geared up to launch at the tech event this month. Lately, we came with a report that states that the Nokia smartphones will receive the latest and safest Android OS updates post their launch.

Let's take a quick glance at the smartphones that Nokia is planning to announce at the MWC 2017 based on the existing leaks and rumors. Some of the models include Nokia 8, Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia Heart, Nokia Edge and Nokia Z2 Plus. Take a look at what we know so far about these phones from here.

Nokia 8 Soon after the launch of Nokia 6, rumors about Nokia 8 started surfacing online. It was speculated that the smartphone was used to demonstrate the power and efficiency of the Snapdragon 835 SoC and its image stabilization abilities at Qualcomm's booth at CES 2017. But the same was denied later by the chipmaker. Talking about the specifications, the Nokia 8 is rumored to arrive in two variants. The premium variant is claimed to arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage capacity with support for expandable memory. Also, this variant is said to feature a 24MP main snapper with EIS and OIS. The other model is likely to employ the Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and a downgraded camera. Nokia P1 The flagship smartphone that HMD is expected to announce at the MWC 2017 is the Nokia P1. Lately, we saw the gorgeous concept video of the Nokia P1 showing its design. Going by the existing rumors, the Nokia P1 is speculated to equip 6GB RAM as some of the Android phones from other manufacturers and a whopping 256GB of internal storage. The camera department is said to comprise a 22.3MP main snapper that sounds pretty impressive. Apart from these, the Nokia P1 is believed to boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Nokia D1C The Nokia D1C is rumored a lot lately and we are seeing some or the other report about the smartphone hitting the web frequently. The smartphone's specifications were revealed by a recent AnTuTu benchmark listing that showed that the Nokia D1C might use the Snapdragon 430 processor teamed up with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card. The device is likely to boast a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS display. Imaging wise, the Nokia D1C is said to feature a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the D1C might be topped with Nokia's user interface. Nokia Heart After the announcement of the Nokia 6 smartphone, another smartphone with the codename Nokia Heart hit the web. This is believed to be a budget smartphone as its specifications were revealed by a listing spotted on GFX benchmark. Going by the listing, the Nokia Heart is likely to flaunt a 5.2-inch HD 720p display and employ an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor that is believed to be coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. The camera department is likely to include a 13MP main snapper and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. Nokia Edge As edge-to-edge display is believed to be featured by a few premium smartphones that are to be launched this year, Nokia is not left behind. There is a concept of Nokia Edge that is making rounds all over the internet. This concept seems to be realisitc unlike many others that won't come to life. The concept shows a buttonless design with controls included in the display. There seem to be no volume keys as well on board. The Nokia Edge concept seems to feature a secondary display above the primary screen to display notifications, virtual volume keys, and media playback UI. It also appears to feature a 23MP main snapper at its rear with the Carl Zeiss lens. Also, the device might feature a fingerprint sensor and an iris scanner, as per the concepts. Nokia Z2 Plus The Nokia Z2 Plus made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking website in December last year revealing its key specs and features. As per the listing, the Nokia Z2 Plus might be powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset teamed up with 4GB RAM and run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS. The other specifications of this smartphone remain unknown for now.