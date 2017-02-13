Nokia P1 Android smartphone: price, specs, launch date and more

Since the last quarter of 2016, the rumors regarding the upcoming Nokia branded Android smartphones have been hitting the rumor mills rigorously. Lately, we heard a lot of details about these smartphones and came across a few concept renders and videos as well giving us a glance at what we can expect from HMD Global.

If you are a Nokia fan, then you might have been following the updates regarding the Nokia smartphones that might be launched this year. With just a few days left for the MWC 2017 tech event to commence, the flagship Nokia smartphone - Nokia P1 is hitting the headlines almost every other day.

Just a few days back, we listed out the concept and teaser videos showing the Nokia P1 in full glory. But, these are just concepts and there is nothing official to do with these renders. Apart from the concepts, there are hints about the specifications, pricing and launch date of the Nokia P1. Get to know all the alleged details of the smartphone from here.

Nokia P1 design to be premium The concept video of the Nokia P1 showed the premium design of the flagship. We say premium as it featured a metal frame along with great looks. The design includes a home button at the front embedded with a fingerprint sensor. It is alleged that the Nokia P1 might be launched in Rose Gold, Black, and Silver color options. Nokia P1 specifications seem to be high-end Based on the existing rumors, the Nokia P1 is tipped to bestow a 5.3-inch display with FHD 1080p or QHD 1440p resolution. The screen is claimed to be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under its hood, this smartphone is likely to employ the latest Snapdragon 835 processor teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage capacities. Nokia P1 to be a pro in imaging The Nokia P1 is expected to handle imaging like a pro with a 22.3MP Carl Zeiss camera at its rear. The device is claimed to be IP57 certified for water and dust resistance. Also, the entire package should be fueled by a 3500mAh battery to make it last longer. Other features are also included Besides this, the Nokia P1 seemed to flaunt a Carl Zeiss lens at the rear along with the Nokia logo positioned vertically. There seems to be a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. Nokia P1's pricing is also out! As mentioned above, the Nokia P1 is believed to arrive in two different storage capacities - 128GB and 256GB. These variants of P1 are said to be priced at $800 (approx. Rs. 54,500) and $950 (approx. Rs. 64,500).We can expect the Nokia P1 to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017 at an event slated to happen on February 26.