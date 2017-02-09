Alluring Nokia P1 and Nokia 8 concept and teaser videos surface online

These days, we have been coming across Nokia's upcoming smartphone a lot. The launch of Nokia 6 has triggered the interest among smartphone buffs and Nokia fans alike. As the Nokia 6 remains a Chinese affair, the upcoming smartphones such as Nokia P1 and Nokia 8 have become the highly anticipated ones.

Lately, a number of concept images and leaks have been of these upcoming Nokia smartphones have been making rounds on the web. The Concept Creators YouTube channel has come up with a handful of interesting concepts that look absolutely stunning.

Nokia P1 concept video

The Nokia P1 is likely to be the flagship smartphone that will be announced later this month by HMD. This smarphone looks too gorgeous in this concept video. We can expect this phone to arrive with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Nokia P1 teaser

In the teaser video that has hit the web, the Nokia P1 is quite stunning as it is in the case of the concept video. This smartphone might be announced with a 22.3MP camera sensor at its back and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Nokia 8 concept video

Nokia 8's concept video hit the web a few days back and we came up with the same. The device appears to have both 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port as well.

Nokia 8 teaser video

Apart from the concept video, the teaser video has also been uploaded on YouTube. The Nokia 8 in the video seems to feature a 5.7-inch display with a QHD 1440p resolution and thin bezels at the edges.

Keep in mind that these concepts have nothing to do with the reality that we will get to see later this month.