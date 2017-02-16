Nokia's re-entry may force these phones to recall tough times they had back then

HMD Global, is all set to launch its first flagship with Nokia branding at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, Spain late this month. Alongside the flagship handset, the company is also believed to launch a bunch of other phones including the successor of the good old Nokia 3310.

But Nokia isn't the only brand we are nostalgic about. There are a few phones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Motorola which we wish were re-launched to meet the needs of current generation smartphone users. That's exactly the reason why we have collated this list which includes some of the iconic phones from the past.

Take a look at them below.

Nokia 3310 launched in the year 2000 Key Specs

113 x 48 x 22 mm, 97 cc Dimension

Weight , 133 g (Standard battery)

GPRS No HSCSD No EDGE No 3G No WLAN No Bluetooth No Infrared port No

1000 mAh Li-Ion (BLC-2) Battery Motorola RAZR V3 launched in the year 2004 Key Specs

2.2 inches TFT Screen

5.5 MB Internal Memory

Removable Li-Ion 680 mAh battery (BA700) Apple iPhone 3G launched in the year 2008 Key Specs

3.5 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen]

iOS, upgradable to iOS 4.2.1

8/16 GB, 128 MB RAM

412 MHz ARM 11 CPU

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy Note launched in the year 2011 Key Specs

5.3 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v2.3.5 (Gingerbread), upgradable to v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)

Dual-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A9

8 MP Rear Camera

2MP Font Camera

Removable Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S II Key Specs

4.3 inch Super Amoled Plus Screen

Android OS, v2.3.4 (Gingerbread), v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich), upgradable to v4.1 (Jelly Bean)1GB RAM

16 And 32 GB Variants

1.2 GHZ Samsung Dual Core Processor

Removable Li-Ion 1650 mAh battery Nokia 5130 XpressMusic Key Specs

2.0 inches Screen

3.5 Mm Connector

Digital Music Player

Dedicated Music Keys

2 Mega Pixel Camera

EDGE

Bluetooth

MicroSD Up To 2GB

1 GB Card Included

Removable Li-Ion 1020 mAh battery (BL-5C) Nokia N95 Key Specs

2.6 inch 16M color TFT, 240×320 resolution

5 megapixel w/ Carl Zeiss optics Camera

QVGA videocall camera

160MB, microSD memory slot

Li - Ion 1100 mAh Battery Nokia 1600 Key Specs

68.00 x 68 pixels Screen Resolution

4 MB internal Memory

0.3 MP Primary Camera

Li - Ion 900 mAh Battery Nokia 5200 Key Specs

2.0 inches Screen

microSD, up to 2 GB (dedicated slot)

5 MB internal Memory

Removable Li-Ion 760 mAh battery (BL-5B) Nokia 6600 Key Specs

2.1 inches Screen

Symbian OS v7.0s, Series 60 v2.0 UI

6 MB Internal Memory

Removable Li-Ion 850 mAh battery (BL-5C) Nokia 1100 Key Specs

96 x 65 pixels, 4 lines Resolution Screen, Monochrome graphic

Predictive text input

SMS to many

Calculator

Stopwatch

Xpress-on front and back covers

Picture messaging

Removable Li-Ion 850 mAh battery (BL-5C) Sony Ericsson W910i Key Specs

2 megapixel camera with 2.5x digital zoom

Video camera - Capture/Playback/Streaming

Audio - MP3, AAC formats

Display: TFT LCD, 262,144 colors, 240 x 320 pixels

FM radio RDS/Speakerphone/Sound recorder

MegaBassTM/ TrackIDTM/ PlayNowTM

Ringtones - Polyphonic / MP3

Messaging: SMS, MMS, Email

Memory: 35 Mbytes plus Memory Stick MicroTM support (up to 4 Gbytes)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB