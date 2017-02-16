Nokia's re-entry may force these phones to recall tough times they had back then

How about these phones for some nostalgia?

By:

HMD Global, is all set to launch its first flagship with Nokia branding at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, Spain late this month. Alongside the flagship handset, the company is also believed to launch a bunch of other phones including the successor of the good old Nokia 3310.

Nokia to relaunch Old phones: Here are a few old phones we are missing

But Nokia isn't the only brand we are nostalgic about. There are a few phones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Motorola which we wish were re-launched to meet the needs of current generation smartphone users. That's exactly the reason why we have collated this list which includes some of the iconic phones from the past.

Take a look at them below.

Nokia 3310 launched in the year 2000

Key Specs

  • 113 x 48 x 22 mm, 97 cc Dimension
  • Weight , 133 g (Standard battery)
  • GPRS No HSCSD No EDGE No 3G No WLAN No Bluetooth No Infrared port No
  • 1000 mAh Li-Ion (BLC-2) Battery

Motorola RAZR V3 launched in the year 2004

Key Specs

  • 2.2 inches TFT Screen
  • 5.5 MB Internal Memory
  • Removable Li-Ion 680 mAh battery (BA700)

Apple iPhone 3G launched in the year 2008

Key Specs

  • 3.5 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen]
  • iOS, upgradable to iOS 4.2.1
  • 8/16 GB, 128 MB RAM
  • 412 MHz ARM 11 CPU
  • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

Samsung Galaxy Note launched in the year 2011

Key Specs

  • 5.3 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • Android OS, v2.3.5 (Gingerbread), upgradable to v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • Dual-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A9
  • 8 MP Rear Camera
  • 2MP Font Camera
  • Removable Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S II

Key Specs

  • 4.3 inch Super Amoled Plus Screen
  • Android OS, v2.3.4 (Gingerbread), v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich), upgradable to v4.1 (Jelly Bean)1GB RAM
  • 16 And 32 GB Variants
  • 1.2 GHZ Samsung Dual Core Processor
  • Removable Li-Ion 1650 mAh battery

Nokia 5130 XpressMusic

Key Specs

  • 2.0 inches Screen
  • 3.5 Mm Connector
  • Digital Music Player
  • Dedicated Music Keys
  • 2 Mega Pixel Camera
  • EDGE
  • Bluetooth
  • MicroSD Up To 2GB
  • 1 GB Card Included
  • Removable Li-Ion 1020 mAh battery (BL-5C)

Nokia N95

Key Specs

  • 2.6 inch 16M color TFT, 240×320 resolution
  • 5 megapixel w/ Carl Zeiss optics Camera
  • QVGA videocall camera
  • 160MB, microSD memory slot
  • Li - Ion 1100 mAh Battery

Nokia 1600

Key Specs

  • 68.00 x 68 pixels Screen Resolution
  • 4 MB internal Memory
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Li - Ion 900 mAh Battery

Nokia 5200

Key Specs

  • 2.0 inches Screen
  • microSD, up to 2 GB (dedicated slot)
  • 5 MB internal Memory
  • Removable Li-Ion 760 mAh battery (BL-5B)

 

 

Nokia 6600

Key Specs

  • 2.1 inches Screen
  • Symbian OS v7.0s, Series 60 v2.0 UI
  • 6 MB Internal Memory
  • Removable Li-Ion 850 mAh battery (BL-5C)

Nokia 1100

Key Specs

  • 96 x 65 pixels, 4 lines Resolution Screen, Monochrome graphic
  • Predictive text input
  • SMS to many
  • Calculator
  • Stopwatch
  • Xpress-on front and back covers
  • Picture messaging
  • Removable Li-Ion 850 mAh battery (BL-5C)

Sony Ericsson W910i

Key Specs

  • 2 megapixel camera with 2.5x digital zoom
  • Video camera - Capture/Playback/Streaming
  • Audio - MP3, AAC formats
  • Display: TFT LCD, 262,144 colors, 240 x 320 pixels
  • FM radio RDS/Speakerphone/Sound recorder
  • MegaBassTM/ TrackIDTM/ PlayNowTM
  • Ringtones - Polyphonic / MP3
  • Messaging: SMS, MMS, Email
  • Memory: 35 Mbytes plus Memory Stick MicroTM support (up to 4 Gbytes)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

Modern Nokia 3310
Story first published: Thursday, February 16, 2017, 6:00 [IST]
