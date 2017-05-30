Nokia's rumored Android smartphones slated to launch soon

Nokia is back with a bang. And we have already seen the Finnish company launching its several Android-powered smartphones, the Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the classic Nokia 3310.

However, since the company is back into the smartphone market we are expecting to see a lot more action, and we are talking about some more smartphnoe launches that will happen this year.

While HMD Global will be manufacturing the new devices exclusively, they will follow the company's design guidelines and will retain the brand name.

In any case we are expecting smartphones like Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9-the company flagship smartphone-amongst other several smartphone to be launched soon in the market.

Moreover, Nokia will aim to launch phones in all price ranges. So, there will be many more smartphones that the company will be bringing to the market.

While this is a good news for the loyal Nokia fans, here are some of the upcoming Nokia smartphones that we know about.

Nokia 7 Rumoured Key Specs Nokia 7 runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa core, 1.8 GHz 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity. The Nokia 7 boasts of a 24MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Nano SIM). Nokia P1 Rumoured Key Specs Nokia P1 runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.3 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor paired with and 128GB native storage capacity. The Nokia P1 boasts of a 22.6MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 . Nokia Pixel Rumoured Key Specs

4.0 inches (10.16 cm) 480x800 px, 233 PPI Density

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 200

1 GB RAM

5 MP with Flash rear camera

1 MP front camera

1560 Mah Battery Nokia EDGE Rumoured Key Specs Nokia Edge runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core 2.3 GHz 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity. The Nokia Edge boasts of a 23MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 . Nokia E1 Rumoured Key Specs Nokia E1 runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 2GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The Nokia E1 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Nano SIM). Nokia 9 Rumoured Key Specs Nokia 9 runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.27 inches OLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) 4/6 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity. The Nokia 9 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 12MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB v3.1, Type-C reversible connector . Nokia C9 Rumoured Key Specs Nokia C9 runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa core Processor 3GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The Nokia C9 boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Nano SIM). Nokia Z2 Plus Rumoured Key Specs Nokia Z2 Plus runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Yes, Quad Core 1.77 GHz 4GB RAM Snapdragon 820 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity. The Nokia Z2 Plus boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 . Nokia D1C Rumoured Key Specs Nokia D1C (5.5-inch) runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core 1.4 GHz Cortex A-53 3GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The Nokia D1C (5.5-inch) boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 . Nokia C1 Rumoured Key Specs Nokia C1 runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) 2GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The Nokia C1 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 2800mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 . Nokia Heart Rumoured Key Specs Nokia Heart runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa Core 1.4 GHz 2GB RAM Snapdragon 430 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The Nokia Heart boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, v3.1, Type-C reversible connector. Nokia 12 Rumoured Key Specs 5 inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution

runs on Android 7.0 Nougat

a Snapdragon 821 CPU, 4G LTE

64 or 128 GB of storage are here

plus a fingerprint scanner

a 21 megpaixel back camera