Nubia Z17 with 8GB RAM launched: Check out these smartphones with 6GB RAM as well

After many rumors and leaks, the Nubia Z17 is finally official. This is the first smartphone to arrive with 8GB RAM.

The Nubia Z17 features a bezel-less 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top of it. The smartphone makes use of a new generation aRC 3.0 aka arc Reflective Conduction that will make its display glass look slim. This way, the smartphone gets a compact and bezel-less design.

Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. There are other variants of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well.

The device is backed by a 3200mAh battery with fast charging feature that will charge it up to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Now, we have come up with a list of 6GB RAM smartphones in the market those might give a tough competition to the Nubia Z17.

Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL Buy at Price of Rs 60,000

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8+ Buy at Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Buy at price of Rs 28,000

Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Splash resistant

12MP rear camera

secondary 12MP camera with 1.0 μm pixel size

8MP front-facing camera

Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Stereo speakers

4G LTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick HTC U11 Key Features

5.5 Inch Quad HD Display

2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Cam

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy at price of Rs 33,990

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo X9 Plus Buy at price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

5.88-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P10 Plus Buy at price of Rs 56,000

Key Features

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with SUMMILUX-H 27mm lenses, f/1.8 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens

4G VoLTE

3,750mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy at price of Rs 49,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 OnePlus 3T Buy at price of Rs 29,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge OnePlus 3 Buy at price of Rs 26,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge Umi Plus E Buy at price of Rs 31,270

Key Features

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

a Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53

6GB RAM

MediaTek MT6757 processor

64GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Huawei Mate 9 Pro Buy at price of Rs 64,412

Key Features

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging