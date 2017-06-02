Nubia Z17 with 8GB RAM launched: Check out these smartphones with 6GB RAM as well

After many rumors and leaks, the Nubia Z17 is finally official. This is the first smartphone to arrive with 8GB RAM.
The Nubia Z17 features a bezel-less 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top of it. The smartphone makes use of a new generation aRC 3.0 aka arc Reflective Conduction that will make its display glass look slim. This way, the smartphone gets a compact and bezel-less design.
Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. There are other variants of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 6GB-7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017
The device is backed by a 3200mAh battery with fast charging feature that will charge it up to 50% in just 20 minutes.
Now, we have come up with a list of 6GB RAM smartphones in the market those might give a tough competition to the Nubia Z17.
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Buy at Price of Rs 60,000
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8+
Buy at Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 6
Buy at price of Rs 28,000
Key Features
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- secondary 12MP camera with 1.0 μm pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Stereo speakers
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick
HTC U11
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Display
- 2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Cam
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy at price of Rs 33,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo X9 Plus
Buy at price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.88-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P10 Plus
Buy at price of Rs 56,000
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with SUMMILUX-H 27mm lenses, f/1.8 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,750mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy at price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
OnePlus 3T
Buy at price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
OnePlus 3
Buy at price of Rs 26,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Umi Plus E
Buy at price of Rs 31,270
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- a Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
- 6GB RAM
- MediaTek MT6757 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Buy at price of Rs 64,412
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging