OnePlus 2 Receives OxygenOS 3.5.5 Update, Brings VoLTE Support, Battery Saving Mode and More

After bringing the OxygenOS 3.2.8 update to OnePlus 3 early this month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now officially rolling out the OxygenOS 3.5.5 update to OnePlus 2 smartphones. The new software update will bring about a whole range of new features to OnePlus 2.

With the OxygenOS 3.5.5 software update, OnePlus 2 will finally receive VoLTE support, making the handset users eligible avail free calls and data under Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer. Apart from VoLTE, the update also brings minor updates and redesign to the interface including app locker, battery saving mode, gaming mode, new alert slider, and a volume adjustment bar. There are also some bug fixes and shelf optimizations incorporated in the new software update.

Along with these new improvements, there are some additional cons that come with the update. The new update removes the clock, calculator, and messages app, and a lot of configurations will be reset after the update such as the device name, ringtones, accent colors, and the battery bar indicator.

If you are a OnePlus 2 user, you must have received the OTA update notification, and just in case you haven't, you're just a few days away as OnePlus states that only a few handful of smartphones will receive the update as of now, and eventually the company will completely roll out the software update in the days to come.

