OnePlus 3T 128GB now available in India: Other 128GB phones to consider

The 128GB storage variant of OnePlus 3T is back in stock in India. The device is exclusive to Amazon Prime users alone for now and the others will have to wait for another week to purchase the same. The sale of this device started today at a price of Rs. 34,999 and it will be listed until 10 AM tomorrow. The open sale for the other Amazon users will start on February 25.

The OnePlus 3T is itself exclusive to Amazon India. The smartphone was initially launched in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, but until now only the former was listed for sale. While the 64GB variant is available in the Soft Gold and Gunmetal color options, the 128GB variant will be available only in Gunmetal.

Today, we at GizBot, list out the other options with high internal storage capacity available in the Indian market for sale right now. Take a look at these smartphones from below.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Buy At Price of Rs 43,300

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Main Key Features

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 Exynos 8890 Octa processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0, USB Host and more. Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra 128 GB Buy At Price of Rs 49,990

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra

Main Key Features

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra runs Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow and features a 6.8 inches IPS LCD 1050 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage capacity. The Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra boasts of a 23MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Ion 4600 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more. Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 66,297

Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Key Features

iPhone 7 Plus runs iOS,iOS 10 and features a 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Quad-core 2.34 GHz Apple A10 Fusion processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity. The Apple iPhone 7 Plus boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 7MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 2900mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, v2.0, reversible connector and More. Google Pixel XL 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 64,990

Complete Specs of Google Pixel XL

Key Features

Pixel XL runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.5 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display and a Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity. The Google Pixel XL boasts of a 12.3MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3450 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, USB Type-C port and more. Google Pixel Buy At Price of Rs 54,290

Complete Specs of Google Pixel

Key Features

Google Pixel runs Android,7.1 Nougat and features a 5.0 inches AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity. The Google Pixel boasts of a 12.3MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 2770 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and more. Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 34,990

Complete Specs of Huawei Mate 9

Key Features

Huawei Mate 9 runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.9 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage capacity. The Huawei Mate 9 boasts of a 20MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB microUSB v2.0, USB Host and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) and more.