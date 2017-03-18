OnePlus 3T Black edition, Moto G5 Plus, Cat S60, Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Weekly launch roundup

This week we saw a few new smartphones being announced and launched from different brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Huawei and Coolpad.
While OnePlus basically introduced a new color variant and a special edition of the OnePlus 3T the colette:edition, other brands have launched an entirely new device. As such Lenovo owned brand Motorola introduced the Moto G5 Plus which is a Flipkart exclusive smartphone.
Caterpillar also unveiled the Cat S60 while Coolpad launched the Note 5 Lite. These being the top of the line products from the brands respectively.
However, alongside these smartphones, there were also various other smartphones unveiled from brands like Vivo, Intex amongst others.
As smartphone launches are an exciting time, here's a list of all the phones that were launched this week.
Moto G5 Plus
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
OnePlus 3T Black edition
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor,
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP auto focus camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y66
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Fastrack Reflex fitness tracker
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Phone Call & SMS Notification
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Water Resistant
- Vibration Alarm
- Rechargeable Battery - 7 days
Cat S60
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD multi-touch 540 nits display with auto wet finger and glove support
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Underwater 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dedicated FLIR thermal camera app with MSX technology
- Drop proof to 1.8m, MIL Spec 810G
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS
- 3800mAh battery
Ambrane 3G Calling Quad Core Tablet AQ-11
Key Specs
- 10.1 inch TFT Capacitive Touch screen
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 5 MP rear camera & 2 MP front camera
- 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Intex Aqua Trend Lite
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA TN display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Intex Aqua Trend Lite Photo Gallery
Vivo Y53
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery