OnePlus 3T Black edition, Moto G5 Plus, Cat S60, Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Weekly launch roundup

This week we saw a few new smartphones being announced and launched from different brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Huawei and Coolpad.

While OnePlus basically introduced a new color variant and a special edition of the OnePlus 3T the colette:edition, other brands have launched an entirely new device. As such Lenovo owned brand Motorola introduced the Moto G5 Plus which is a Flipkart exclusive smartphone.

Caterpillar also unveiled the Cat S60 while Coolpad launched the Note 5 Lite. These being the top of the line products from the brands respectively.

However, alongside these smartphones, there were also various other smartphones unveiled from brands like Vivo, Intex amongst others.

As smartphone launches are an exciting time, here's a list of all the phones that were launched this week.

