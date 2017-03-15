OnePlus 3T Vs best smartphones under 35K

OnePlus 3T is a flagship smartphone available exclusively via Amazon. The smartphone has been priced competitively starting from Rs. 29,999 and goes up to Rs. 34,999. Lately, OnePlus even announced the 128GB variant of the phone in the country.
The smartphone comes packed with killer flagship features that make it compete with the other high-end smartphones from other manufacturers. Despite the fact that it is one of the best phones in the market, the OnePlus 3T is priced reasonably for its features making it a flagship killer as the company's previous launches. People prefer this device as it is an effective alternative to the expensive ones.
Today, we at GizBot have detailed some of the best smartphones in the sub Rs. 35,000 price bracket those might compete with the OnePlus 3T. Take a look.
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 26,699
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 6
Buy At Price of Rs 29,699
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
- Li - Po 1810 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water and dust resistant body (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
LG G5
Buy At Price of Rs 31,890
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera, laser auto focus
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)
- 2800mAh (removable) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0