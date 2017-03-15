OnePlus 3T Vs best smartphones under 35K

OnePlus 3T is a flagship smartphone available exclusively via Amazon. The smartphone has been priced competitively starting from Rs. 29,999 and goes up to Rs. 34,999. Lately, OnePlus even announced the 128GB variant of the phone in the country.

The smartphone comes packed with killer flagship features that make it compete with the other high-end smartphones from other manufacturers. Despite the fact that it is one of the best phones in the market, the OnePlus 3T is priced reasonably for its features making it a flagship killer as the company's previous launches. People prefer this device as it is an effective alternative to the expensive ones.

Today, we at GizBot have detailed some of the best smartphones in the sub Rs. 35,000 price bracket those might compete with the OnePlus 3T. Take a look.

Vivo V5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 26,699

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3160mAh battery with fast charging Apple iPhone 6 Buy At Price of Rs 29,699

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support

Li - Po 1810 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Buy At Price of Rs 28,990

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner, Water and dust resistant body (IP68)

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging LG G5 Buy At Price of Rs 31,890

Key Specs

5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera, laser auto focus

8MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)

2800mAh (removable) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ZTE Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0