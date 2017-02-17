OnePlus 4 details surface: specs, concept renders and more

Last year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 3 flagship followed by the 3T, which is a variant of the same. In 2017, we can expect the manufacturer to launch a flagship smartphone allegedly dubbed OnePlus 4.

Recently, we are coming across a lot of concept renders of the upcoming smartphones. Likewise, the OnePlus 4 has also been visualized by the designers. We say this as the purported specifications and concept renders of the alleged device have hit the web.

Get impressive by the concept renders of the next generation OnePlus flagship created by Concept Creators, the well known YouTube channel from below. We have also listed the potential specifications that we can expect this smartphone to arrive with.

OnePlus 4 to come with a red paint job The OnePlus 3 and the previous iterations were announced in two color options - Gunmetal and Soft Gold. Now, the OnePlus 4 might come in a slew of bold color variants. We say this as the concept renders show the device in red, black and white variants. We can see a dual-lens rear snapper With the increasing trend of dual-lens camera on smartphones, we can expect to see the next iteration of OnePlus to feature such a setup at its rear. The concept shows the dual camera lenses arranged vertically with a dual-tone LED flash between them. The dual-lens setup is said to feature a 16MP main sensor and a secondary 12MP sensor. Up front, we can see the presence of an 8MP selfie shooter. Two storage variants possible The OnePlus 4 is believed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. This processor is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM similar to the yesteryear models. Apart from this, the device could be launched in two storage variants - one with 64GB and the other with 128GB storage capacities. Both the variants might support expandable storage up to a whopping 256GB. Specs seem to be promising Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 5 is likely to feature a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution. Previously, Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus tipped that the next generation smartphone will sport an OLED display. Expected to boot Android Nougat topped with OxygenOS, the alleged OnePlus 4 might be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with the Dash charge support. Five to replace four The number 4 isn't a fortunate one in China and usually the manufacturers avoid using the same. So, we can expect the OnePlus 3 to be succeeded by the OnePlus 5 skipping 4. This reminds us of Samsung skipping Galaxy Note 6 and launching the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which ended up being recalled. However, the reason that Samsung mentioned for skipping the Galaxy Note 6 name was different.