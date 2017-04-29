OnePlus 5 is pegged for Q2 launch; Top leaks confirming its specs

Given the fact that most Android biggies such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, and Xiaomi Mi 6 are official, there are a few those are yet to be announced. One such smartphone is the OnePlus flagship for 2017.

OnePlus is expected to take the wraps off the OnePlus 5 this year skipping the OnePlus 4 as the number four is deemed inauspicious in China. Going by the launch pattern of the company, the upcoming flagship is believed to be announced sometime in the current quarter and the rumors too speculate the same.

Having said that, we have come up with a list of rumors and leaks regarding the OnePlus 5 that have surfaced in the past few days and weeks. These point out that the OnePlus 5's launch is nearing. Do scroll down to know more about the 2017 flagship from the Chinese manufacturer.

Clears 3C certification OnePlus 5 received the Chinese 3C certification in mid-April. This tips that the launch date of this flagship killer is nearing. The 3C certification hasn't shed light on the specifications, but it has tipped that the smartphone will be called OnePlus A5000. Spotted in Radio Regulation Authority After receiving the 3C certification in China, the OnePlus 5 was spotted on the Radio Regulation Authority database in China. The database revealed almost all the key specifications of the smartphone. It also confirmed the model number A5000. OnePlus 5 case leaked The OnePlus 5 has been long rumored to feature a dual-lens rear camera just like many other recent flagship smartphones. An alleged rear case of the OnePlus 5 also hinted at the same. The case shown in the image features an opening for the dual-lens camera at its rear. Later a render too surfaced confirming the same.