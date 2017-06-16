OnePlus 5: From rumors, leaks to reality in making

Undoubtedly, OnePlus 5 is creating a buzz. The flagship killer slated for June 20 unveiling is making the rounds on the internet almost every day. Anything regarding the smartphone is going viral.

Ever since the debut of this year, there are lots of rumors regarding the OnePlus 5. We have been coming across leaks and speculations with every passing day. In addition to these, even the company's CEO, Pete Lau is taking to social media to confirm the details of their highly anticipated smartphone - the OnePlus 5. It can be said that the hype surrounding the smartphone is increasing with these leaks.

The OnePlus 5 is all set to be launched on June 20. With just a few more days left for the launch of the smartphone, here we have come up with a rumor roundup that will show you how the rumors and confirmations have been unfolding. If you haven't been following the OnePlus 5 leaks, you can get to know how it all started from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!