OnePlus 5 imagined with all-glass design and IP68 rating

Many smartphone makers have already announced their flagship phones of this year. Only a few major brands are left and OnePlus is one such company that is yet to unveil its flagship.

Lately, we came across a wallpaper kind of teaser with the caption Never Settle, the signature line of OnePlus. While there is no clarity on what this teaser actually means, there were different sets of speculations. One set claimed that the company is launching a black variant of the OnePlus 3T that happened on March 15 in partnership with Colette Paris. The other set of rumors is that the OnePlus 5 launch is nearing.

Also read: New OnePlus teaser stirs a buzz; Is the OnePlus 5 launch nearing?

There are a few more months for the launch of the OnePlus 5, flagship that is likely to be meant for 2017, but there are many speculations going on regarding the same. The rumor mills are constantly churning out information about the OnePlus 5, shedding light on the phone. Based on the new wallpaper, a new concept video of the upcoming smartphone has come up. Take a look at the same from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual-curved FHD display is expected The OnePlus 5 smartphone is believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display with a FHD 1080p resolution. With this kind of display, the phone might complete with the likes of the upcoming flagships from the biggies in the smartphone arena. Don't be surprised to see 6GB RAM The OnePlus 3 launched in 2016 was one of the first smartphones to arrive with 6GB RAM. So, don't be surprised to see such a high chunk of RAM in the upcoming one too. The storage capacities are believed to be 64GB and 128GB. All-glass design is possible Earlier, there were rumors that the OnePlus 5 might feature a ceramic build as the Mi Mix. Now, the fresh reports suggest that the company might opt for an all-glass design that will give it a premium look. OnePlus 5 might have IP68 rating These days, most flagships are water and dust resistant. Likewise, the OnePlus 5 is also believed to arrive with IP68 rating that will make it resistant to water and dust. In fact, the OnePlus 3T lacked this feature, but we expect the upcoming one to have it. The device is shown with a USB Type-C port in this concept video. Concept video shows the gorgeous design It is said to arrive with a 12MP front camera with wide-angle lens and a 23MP main snapper at its rear. Check out the OnePlus 5 concept video from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source