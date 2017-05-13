OnePlus 5: These features will make it better than OnePlus 3T

It can be said that OnePlus has nailed the flagship smartphone segment with its offerings those are priced in the mid-range space. The yesteryear flagships - OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are noteworthy mentions to show the company's strategy.

These flagships from the Chinese manufacturer's stable live up the company's motto "Never Settle" as they perform, look and feel just like any high-end and premium flagship available at twice the price as these phones. These have made us expect a lot from OnePlus this year with its upcoming flagship - OnePlus 5. We know that the OnePlus 5 is coming sometime this summer as the company has affirmed the same.

Also read: OnePlus 5 concepts show dual camera, red color variant and more

Given that the OnePlus flagship for 2017 is all set to be launched in the coming weeks, the rumors and speculations regarding this smartphone are pouring in heavily. There are many leaks and concept renders that give us a picture of what we can expect from this upcoming flagship killer. Today, we have compiled those details and come up with a list of expectations that we think the OnePlus 5 should have to make it better than the OnePlus 3T.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Will be a beast with Snapdragon 835 The latest octa-core processor from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 835 is built on the 10nm process that is meant to render maximum performance and power efficiency. OnePlus released the OnePlus 3T last year just to use the Snapdragon 821 SoC and this phone is said to be 10% better in performance compared to the OnePlus 3 that uses Snapdragon 820. Eventually, with the Snapdragon 835, the OnePlus 5 is believed to be a better performer than the OnePlus 3T in terms of performance, graphics handling, and power consumption. Also read: Snapdragon 820 Vs 835: What will be the major upgrade? Dual-lens rear camera The dual-lens rear camera has become a mandatory feature for the flagship smartphones, so the OnePlus 5 has no choice but to adhere to this trend. We lately saw the leaked camera samples with the model number A5000 on the EXIF data and the device is alleged to be the OnePlus 5. The dual-lens rear camera will definitely be able to render the bokeh effect and good quality shots than the sensor on the OnePlus 3T. Beastly 8GB RAM The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T feature 6GB RAM that is a prowess when it comes to multitasking. As an improvement, the OnePlus 5 is believed to arrive with a bigger RAM of 8GB. We even saw a leaked screenshot of the upcoming flagship smartphone tipping at the presence of 8GB RAM. While there is no confirmation from the company regarding this, such a huge RAM capacity can make the smartphone a better performer than the yesteryear models. Also read: OnePlus 5 screenshot leaks showing 8GB RAM Juicier battery with faster Dash charging If we have to go by the rumors, the OnePlus 5 might feature a capacious 4,000mAh unit while its predecessors have a 3,600mAh battery. Moreover, the smartphone is believed to consume lesser power as it features the Snapdragon 835 SoC that is power efficient. Moreover, the Dash Charge 2.0 is said to be used in the OnePlus 5 that will provide a 25% improvement in the charging time.