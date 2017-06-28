OnePlus 5 Vs Best Dual Rear camera smartphones

OnePlus 5 went on open sale in India starting from yesterday at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

The OnePlus 5 brings many highlights to the table such as 8GB RAM, dual-lens rear camera with a 20MP and a 16MP sensor capable of rendering flawless bokeh effect, a decent battery life, etc. The device is a definitely a threat to the mid-range and premium smartphones as it bundles these these highlighted features and specs at a not so expensive price point.

The camera of the OnePlus 5 is a noteworthy feature as the device comes with efficient imaging aspects. With such a camera in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price point, this smartphone is sure to give a tough competition to the other smartphones, be it the budget offerings or the flagship models.

Today, we at GizBot, have compiled a list of those smartphones across different price points that might face the heat due to the launch of the OnePlus 5.

LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 39,990

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 56,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

2,900 mAh battery built-in battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 32,400

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Micromax Canvas Dual 5 Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera

13MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Honor 8 Buy At Price of Rs 17,490

Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 950 with 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

4G LTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Huawei P9 Buy At Price of Rs 28,000

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display

2.5GHz Kirin 955 Quad Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

4G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.1

USB Tupe-C

Fingerprint Sensor/IR

3000 MAh Battery Huawei Mate 9 Pro Click Here To Buy

Key Features

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging