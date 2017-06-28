OnePlus 5 Vs Best Dual Rear camera smartphones

OnePlus 5 went on open sale in India starting from yesterday at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.
The OnePlus 5 brings many highlights to the table such as 8GB RAM, dual-lens rear camera with a 20MP and a 16MP sensor capable of rendering flawless bokeh effect, a decent battery life, etc. The device is a definitely a threat to the mid-range and premium smartphones as it bundles these these highlighted features and specs at a not so expensive price point.
The camera of the OnePlus 5 is a noteworthy feature as the device comes with efficient imaging aspects. With such a camera in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price point, this smartphone is sure to give a tough competition to the other smartphones, be it the budget offerings or the flagship models.
Today, we at GizBot, have compiled a list of those smartphones across different price points that might face the heat due to the launch of the OnePlus 5.
LG G6
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
LG V20
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Micromax Canvas Dual 5
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 8
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950 with 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei P9
- 5.2 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display
- 2.5GHz Kirin 955 Quad Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- 4G
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- USB Tupe-C
- Fingerprint Sensor/IR
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging