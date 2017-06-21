OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM is a big threat to all these smartphones with 6GB RAM

Last year, we came across the launch of a handful of 6GB RAM smartphones including the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. This triggered the debate of how much RAM an Android smartphone will need to render a smooth performance, if 6GB RAM is required for a smartphone and so on.
As an upgrade, the smarphone manufacturers are coming up 8GB RAM smartphones these days. Some of the devices with such high RAM capacity are the OnePlus 5, Asus ZenFone AR and ZTE Nubia Z17.
The recently launched OnePlus 5 comes in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The OnePlus 5, claimed to be the company's fastest selling smartphone ever, is sure to set a tough battleground for the others in the market. With such high RAM capacities and not so expensive price tag, the OnePlus flagship will definitely set a benchmark for the other devices.
Today, we have come with a list of 6GB RAM smartphones those might face the threat due to the OnePlus 5 launch. Take a look at these devices and decide if you should buy one of them or the OnePlus offering that will go on sale starting from tomorrow via Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 31,699
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 821 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
- 3400 MAh Battery
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0