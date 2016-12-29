OnePlus to Soon Unveil OnePlus 5, Company's First Water-Resistant Smartphone

This year has been a good one for OnePlus. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is extremely keen towards making 2017 a much better one by announcing its first ever water-resistant smartphone - the OnePlus 5. This clarifies that OnePlus might skip OnePlus 4, and directly jump to OnePlus 5.

If you're wondering why the smartphone manufacturer is bypassing OnePlus 4, it's just because of some superstitious belief that the number 'four' is assumed to be unlucky in China, and not due to any marketing strategy or technical issues. The rumored OnePlus 5 smartphone might hit the market in the second half of 2017 and is expected to sport a ceramic body. Also making the device dedicated to the advanced smartphone user, the Snapdragon 835 powered OnePlus will be released at the approx. price point of Rs. 29,000.

Regarding the specs of the device, if one was to follow the rumors and leaks, the upcoming OnePlus is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat directly, unlike the earlier OnePlus smartphones that got Android the Nougat sweetness really late. OnePlus 5 will be made available in five color variants - black, gold, white, blue, and ceramic.

As per the specs, OnePlus 5 might sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 processor, 4,000 mAh battery, and a good storage capacity of 64GB. Further, the smartphone is likely to come equipped with an 8MP selfie camera, and 16MP rear camera with an additional flash feature and retina flash, making the handset an apt one for photography enthusiasts.

Not only this, the new OnePlus phone will be also be calibrated with a quick charging facility, fingerprint scanner, and D-touch feature. However, it should be noted that OnePlus hasn't confirmed on the rumored specs as yet.

