Oppo A57 Selfie 16 MP Camera Smartphone Vs Best Front Camera Phones

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of its selfie-centric smartphone - Oppo A57 in India via its Twitter handle. The company took to its Twitter handle to reveal that the smartphone will be launched in the country on February 3.

The Oppo A57 was launched in the company's home market China in the last year with a price tag of 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 15,800). We can expect the smartphone to be launched in India in the mid-range price point though not exactly with the same price tag as the Chinese market.

SEE ALSO: Best Samsung smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

The USP of the phone is its 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. At the rear, there is a 13MP snapper with PDAF, LED Flash and f/2.2 aperture.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Vivo V5 Buy At Price of Rs 17404

Complete Specs of Vivo V5

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 31,690

Complete Specs of Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging HTC Desire 10 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 26,490

Complete Specs of HTC Desire 10 Pro

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

20MP rear camera with dual LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound

4G LTE

3000mAh battery OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3T

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual Buy At Price of Rs 25,750

Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XA Ultra

Key Specs

6 Inch FHD Triluminos Display

MediaTek MT6755 64-Bit Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

21.5 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

16MP Exmor RS Front Camera With LED Flash

NFC

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

2700 MAh Battery