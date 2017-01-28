Oppo A57 Selfie 16 MP Camera Smartphone Vs Best Front Camera Phones

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of its selfie-centric smartphone - Oppo A57 in India via its Twitter handle. The company took to its Twitter handle to reveal that the smartphone will be launched in the country on February 3.
The Oppo A57 was launched in the company's home market China in the last year with a price tag of 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 15,800). We can expect the smartphone to be launched in India in the mid-range price point though not exactly with the same price tag as the Chinese market.
The USP of the phone is its 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. At the rear, there is a 13MP snapper with PDAF, LED Flash and f/2.2 aperture.
