Oppo A77 with 16MP selfie camera Vs other best selfie smartphones

The Oppo A77 is official and the company has also listed the device for pre-order on the Taiwanese website. The pre-orders will be open from tomorrow, May 19. The pre-ordered units will start shipping from May 26.

The Oppo A77 comes with upgraded specifications and features than its predecessor. The smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of an octa-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor.

The chipset is paired with 4GB that is pretty much larger than the RAM of its prequel. The Oppo A77 has a hybrid dual SIM card slot as well on board.

The rear camera of the Oppo A77 is a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash. The front camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and features such as Beauty 4.0 and Portrait Mode. The device is available in Gold and Rose Gold color options.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with high Screen pixel density to buy in India

Having said that, we have listed some of the other selfie-centric smartphones those might face the competition from the Oppo A77.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!