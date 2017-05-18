Oppo A77 with 16MP selfie camera Vs other best selfie smartphones

Oppo A77 goes official.

By:

The Oppo A77 is official and the company has also listed the device for pre-order on the Taiwanese website. The pre-orders will be open from tomorrow, May 19. The pre-ordered units will start shipping from May 26.

The Oppo A77 comes with upgraded specifications and features than its predecessor. The smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of an octa-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor.

The chipset is paired with 4GB that is pretty much larger than the RAM of its prequel. The Oppo A77 has a hybrid dual SIM card slot as well on board.

The rear camera of the Oppo A77 is a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash. The front camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and features such as Beauty 4.0 and Portrait Mode. The device is available in Gold and Rose Gold color options.

Having said that, we have listed some of the other selfie-centric smartphones those might face the competition from the Oppo A77.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
ZTE Nubia M2 Lite

ZTE Nubia M2 Lite

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G
  • 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5s

Vivo V5s

Buy At Price of Rs 17,790
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Buy At Price of Rs 17,899
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo V5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
  • 20MP front-facing camera and 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual

Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual

Buy At Price of Rs 20,890
Key Specs

  • 6 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
  • MediaTek MT6755 64-Bit Octa Core Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • 21.5 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
  • 16MP Exmor RS Front Camera With LED Flash
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 2700 MAh Battery
HTC U Play

HTC U Play

Buy At Price of Rs 29,990
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • HTC USonic, Dual microphones with noise cancelation
  • 4G LTE
  • 2500mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017

Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB Internal Storage
  • expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 14:30 [IST]
