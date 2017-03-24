Oppo F3 Plus vs best selfie camera smartphones

Oppo F3 Plus has been released in India at a price of Rs. 30,990. The device will be made available from April 1. The highlight of this phone is its dual lens selfie camera setup. This way, this is the first phone from Oppo's stable to arrive the dual selfie camera setup.
There is a 16MP and an 8MP selfie camera lenses at the front. The secondary lens is a 120-degree wide-angle lens that captures the depth of field information. The selfie camera will let you click perfect selfies.
Now, there are many selfie camera smartphones in the Indian market. However, there aren't phones that are as good as the Oppo F3 Plus when it comes to clicking selfies.
Still, we have complied a list of best selfie phones that you can purchase in India from the list below. With the selfie trend, it is not a big surprise to see companies launching such selfie phones.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 26,888
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 59,990
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, UltraPixel mode
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 33,490
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Sony Xperia XA Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 21,710
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Octa-core, MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 21.5MP Primary Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G LTE
- 2700 mAh battery