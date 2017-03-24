Oppo F3 Plus vs best selfie camera smartphones

Oppo F3 Plus has been released in India at a price of Rs. 30,990. The device will be made available from April 1. The highlight of this phone is its dual lens selfie camera setup. This way, this is the first phone from Oppo's stable to arrive the dual selfie camera setup.

There is a 16MP and an 8MP selfie camera lenses at the front. The secondary lens is a 120-degree wide-angle lens that captures the depth of field information. The selfie camera will let you click perfect selfies.

Now, there are many selfie camera smartphones in the Indian market. However, there aren't phones that are as good as the Oppo F3 Plus when it comes to clicking selfies.

Still, we have complied a list of best selfie phones that you can purchase in India from the list below. With the selfie trend, it is not a big surprise to see companies launching such selfie phones.

