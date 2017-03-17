OPPO is leading the smartphone photography with its cutting edge camera technology

OPPO took the ‘Selfie-Experience’ to next level with innovative front camera features

It was in 2012, when OPPO realized that users were crazy about sharing beautiful pictures of themselves with their friends, but there were no cameras on the market that could really do this phenomenon justice. To fill the gap and give users something that was never before seen in the market, OPPO introduced the first-ever ‘Beautify mode' packed inside the camera of OPPO U701 smartphone. It was the world's first handset with built-in beautify mode to allow users to capture flawless selfies with smartphone's front camera. The breakthrough technology become an instant hit among smartphone users and provoked other brands to research and include the same in their products.

That said, beautify mode has now become a standard feature on Android devices; however OPPO is still leading the trend with the latest version-Beautify 4.0, which includes advanced processing algorithms and 7 levels of intelligent beautification, an exclusive feature on OPPO smartphones.

To further enhance the selfie experience, OPPO in 2012 introduced the industry's first 80-degree ‘Golden Angle' field of view on the smartphone's front camera. The feature ensures that users could get the whole group in the picture. And the company didn't just stop there; it also introduced a Selfie Panorama feature for even bigger group shots that makes sure you don't miss on a group member while capturing a selfie. Seems they are now ready to bring us some new tech for a better group selfie this time.