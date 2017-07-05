Oukitel K10000 Pro with 10000 mAh battery phone now available Rs 26,970: Other options to consider

One of the major problems that smartphone manufacturers are trying to overcome is the low battery backup. Smartphones have recorded some great improvements in design, camera, display and audio front but as far as battery backup is concerned, we are still dealing with yesteryear's technology.
To overcome the battery problems, smartphone makers have started to offer massive battery units. One such handset is Oukitel K10000 Pro, which is the big brother of battery-centric phones as it houses a mammoth 10,000 mAh battery unit.
However it is priced at Rs. 27,000 which is quite a hefty amount for a smartphone that offers a 3GB RAM and a MediTek CPU in today's time.
But fret not, today we are going to give you a list of battery-centric handsets that lasts long and are also easy on pocket. Have a look.
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 13,399
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 26,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Gionee M5 Marathon Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 19,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D arc glass
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo OS 3.1
- Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 5020mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 31,699
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- Dual Five-magnet stereo speakers, NXP smart amplifier, Hi-Res Audio (HRA)
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0