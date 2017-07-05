Oukitel K10000 Pro with 10000 mAh battery phone now available Rs 26,970: Other options to consider

One of the major problems that smartphone manufacturers are trying to overcome is the low battery backup. Smartphones have recorded some great improvements in design, camera, display and audio front but as far as battery backup is concerned, we are still dealing with yesteryear's technology.

To overcome the battery problems, smartphone makers have started to offer massive battery units. One such handset is Oukitel K10000 Pro, which is the big brother of battery-centric phones as it houses a mammoth 10,000 mAh battery unit.

However it is priced at Rs. 27,000 which is quite a hefty amount for a smartphone that offers a 3GB RAM and a MediTek CPU in today's time.

But fret not, today we are going to give you a list of battery-centric handsets that lasts long and are also easy on pocket. Have a look.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy At Price of Rs 13,399

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo P2 Buy At Price of Rs 13,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 26,990

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Gionee M5 Marathon Plus Buy At Price of Rs 19,900

Key Features

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D arc glass

1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo OS 3.1

Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)

13MP Auto Focus Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G

5020mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 31,699

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Buy At price of Rs 49,990

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI

23MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

Dual Five-magnet stereo speakers, NXP smart amplifier, Hi-Res Audio (HRA)

4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0