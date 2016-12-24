People Don’t Want to Buy the New Apple iPhones Anymore: Find Out Why

Well, it is a familiar sight when an Apple iPhone is launched, there are iPhone fanatics standing in huge lines outside the door at the local Apple stores to make a pre-order sellout. Without a doubt, Apple product launches are a famously major affair. Moreover, speculations about the release dates begin in advance. Every Apple fan wants to get his/her hand on the latest device at the earliest.

While such is the scenario around Apple devices, apparently many fans seem to be disappointed with the latest Apple products, especially the iPhones. Why? Take for example the latest offering from Apple, the iPhone 7. Fans have argued that the smartphone is so much similar to the previous smartphone.

In addition, iPhone fans have been feverishly comparing the capabilities of the iPhone 7 to those of the iPhone 6s and as such, there are plenty of users who aren't considering the iPhone 7. In other circumstances, the fans may not have purchased an iPhone 6s or an iPhone 6 either.

So even after iPhone 7 joining the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, and the iPhone 6 in Apple's iPhone lineup, there are some people who really don't consider buying the new iPhones anymore.

Read on further to know some of the reasons why the most popular phone is just isn't attracting customers anymore. This includes some of Apple's current iPhone owners and longtime iOS users.

Missing Features Apple fans seem to be disappointed as Apple has failed to introduce the features that they want. Taking an example of the latest iPhone 7, various rumors had indicated that the smartphone could get features like wireless charging, a redesigned body, an invisible home button, and an OLED screen. As such even though fans were not expecting all of those features to be included and were not necessary upgrades, but some of them like faster charging capabilities, a more powerful chip, and even the Apple SIM could have been added to the iPhone 7. According to fans, it would have been a much more compelling upgrade. On the other hand, while iPhone 7 has features worth getting excited over, including water resistance and improved battery life, the final verdict is that this year's iPhone launch failed to bring many of the features that iPhone fans wanted. Nonetheless, some customers have decided to wait while hoping that the features they want for their next iPhones will appear next year since they didn't come this year with iPhone 7. An Old iPhone is Good Enough Having seen the pattern, it is a fact that Apple introduces a new product each year. But after analyzing the customers, it looks like there are a growing number of iPhone users who do not prefer upgrading to new iPhones on an annual basis. It might be a different case for a tech enthusiast, but for the average user whose typical activities include scrolling through Facebook, sending photos on Snapchat, chatting on WhatsApp, they may not need the brightest screen, the fastest processor, or the camera with the biggest pixels. Users are reminding themselves that they really don't need new iPhones each year, especially after considering the price of the new Apple iPhones. People are becoming more aware of how expensive high-end devices like the iPhone really are. Thus, plenty of people are holding on to their old phones longer considering their financial decision and particularly because they don't see a need to replace their phones as it is functioning properly. Waiting for a Better Phone Since Apple launches a new phone every year, consumers have come to think that there's never a good time to buy an iPhone. Customers think that there's always going to be a newer, better phone on its way. While the iPhone 7 was recently released, rumors have already started going around the internet about an iPhone 7s or iPhone 8. At such juncture, iPhone users are opting to not buy a new iPhone until a new model really draws their attention or fascinates them. And, it might be also that some users may be holding out for specific features, others might be just waiting for a phone that feels exciting. In the case of iPhone 7, and the iPhone 6s before it, they are great phones, but they don't entice the customers. Basically, users are seeking something that's very different from what came earlier. They have been disappointed with recent generations of the iPhone. In the end, the excitement that was there for the annual iPhone launch has now become somewhat normal, and everybody seems to be disinterested about the smartphones. However, many people are still waiting for a future iPhone that would fundamentally come with new features and something that's unique in the smartphone domain.