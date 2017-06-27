Pre-GST Sale: Upto 50% discounts on best smartphones

The pre-GST sale is everywhere. Be it online or offline, everyone is talking about the pre-GST sale as the taxes are all set to increase considerably in the coming days on several product categories.
Having said that, the pre-GST sale offers up to 50% discount on products so that the buyers can grab these at a considerable discount and the retailers can also sell them without piling up stocks.
Following the home appliances, electronics and fashion segment, the pre-GST sale has not left the smartphone buyers unhappy. There are smartphones that are available up to 50% discount right now.
Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of smartphones available at such significant discount. You can buy these smartphones and get attractive discounts and it could contribute to great savings.
5% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
MRP Price: Rs 16,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
44% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 17,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
15% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB)
MRP Price: Rs 30,700
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 25,999
Key Features
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- A8 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M8 Motion Co-processor Processor
- Li-Ion Battery
27% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB)
MRP Price: Rs 60,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 43,990
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM
- 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB)
MRP Price: Rs 57,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
28% off on Lenovo A6600 Plus (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 8,499
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 6,144
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display With 294PPI
- 1GHz MT6735p Quad Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 2300mAh Battery
38% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Space Grey, 16GB)
MRP Price: Rs 25,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 15,499
Key Features
- 4 inch Retina Display
- A7 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M7 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- 1560 mAh Li-Ion Battery
28% off Apple iPhone 6s (Space Grey, 32GB)
MRP Price: Rs 50,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 35,999
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
26% off Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 3GB RAM 32GB ROM (BLACK)
MRP Price: Rs 19,500
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 14,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
23% off Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)
MRP Price: Rs 21,499
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
49% off on Apple iPhone SE (Silver, 16GB)
MRP Price: Rs 39,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 19,980
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
40% off on Motorola Moto X Force (Black, 32GB)
MRP Price: Rs 20,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 20,999
Key Features
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
41% off on Lyf Water 7S (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 12,299
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 7,289
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display With 294 PPI1.3GHz Quad-Core MSM8909 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 2250 MAh Battery
63% off on LYF WATER F1S
MRP Price: Rs 19,299
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 7,175
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
28% off on LG G6 FullVision (Platinum)
MRP Price: Rs 57,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 39,499
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flashwith
- secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
27% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black)
MRP Price: Rs 18,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 13,799
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- -Fingerprint Sensor
- 2300 MAh Battery
31% off Asus Zenfone 3 ZE520KL-1A035IN (Black)
MRP Price: Rs 22,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 15,931
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
46% off LG V20 LGH990DS (Titan)
MRP Price: Rs 60,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 32,160
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- 8MP secondary rear camer
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
7% off Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (White, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
MRP Price: Rs 32,490
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
5% off Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
MRP Price: Rs 8,490
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
7% off Sony Xperia XZs (Ice Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
MRP Price: Rs 51,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 47,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology