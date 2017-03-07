ProTruly Darling: Facts about 360-degree camera featuring diamond studded smartphone

As the number of smartphones in the market is increasing, the manufacturers are making constant efforts to bring about unique features. The idea behind the same is to make their offerings stand out amidst the crowd.

We are aware of the big smartphone makers and their unique offerings such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix with a ceramic body, LG G5 with a modular design, etc. But they are not the only ones announcing devices with unique features. Mostly, those manufacturers who are hardly popular are the ones to launch smartphones with distinct features or aspects.

Also Read: These Nokia 9 concept images can make you dribble

ProTruly is one such lesser known brands based in China. This company has lately showcased a phone that is a one-of-its-kind offering in the smartphone market. Dubbed ProTruly Darling, this phone is the first one to be launched with a 360-degree rear camera and has a strip of diamonds. It is also claimed to be the world's first VR smartphone.

Scroll down to know the interesting facts about the Darling phone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

360-degree camera with fisheye lens The ProTruly Darling smartphone features a pair of 13MP cameras along with wide-angle fisheye lenses at its front and rear. These cameras let users shoot 360-degree videos and images, making it the first smartphone to offer this ability. With this unique features, it is possible for users to share the 360-degree shots and clips on Facebook. YouTube, etc. directly from their phone. There is an 8MP selfie camera as well. There is a VR camera mode in the phone's camera interface that can be accessed in order to shoot 360-degree photos and videos. A strip of four diamonds The other highlight of the Darling phone is the strip of four diamonds at the rear. This diamond strip is fixed on a full-grain leather, which is from Italy. There are two editions of Darling phone The Darling phone comes in a couple of editions. The standard one will be priced at $600 (approx. Rs. 40,000) and the high-end model will be priced at $1,300 (approx. Rs. 87,000). The former will have the fingerprint sensor on the physical home button at the front, whereas the latter will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also a thermal sensor that can detect the human body temperature without even touching the phone. It is a darling in specs too While there are other notable highlights, the Darling phone doesn't compromise on specs. It has a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display. Under its hood, there lies a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, features USB Type-C port and gets powered by a 3,560mAh battery. How about availability The availability of this phone outside the Chinese market is yet to be announced. It will be listed for sale in China in November this year.