Ramzan festival offers: Upto 50% off and Exchange offers on smartphones

With Eid just a few days away, we can already feel the festivity in the air. Many people like to give gifts to their near and dear ones on the occasion of Eid.
However, if you are running out of ideas what to gift other, we may have the solution for you. Many companies are offering attractive offers on their smartphone for Eid.
You can avail up to 50 percent off on a number of handsets. We have here listed the best smartphones which are being sold at discounted prices. What's more, their complete features and specifications are also mentioned.
So what are you waiting for? Scroll down and choose the one you like.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) (Get upto ₹15,000 off on exchange)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
11% off on Moto M (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Play (Fine Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (Get upto ₹15,000 off on exchange)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
4% off on Asus Zenfone Live (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
4% off on Sony Xperia XA1 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
58% off on Moto X Force (Black, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
49% off on Zopo Speed 7 Plus ZP952 (White)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 ×1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 13.2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
46% off on Apple iPhone SE (Rose Gold, 16GB)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 4 inch Retina Display
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor Processor
- iOS 9
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion Battery
29% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- -Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
21% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Jet Black, 128GB)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
30% off on Apple iPhone 6s (Gold, 32GB)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
56% off on LYF WATER F1S
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging