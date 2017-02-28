Refurbished but memorable Nokia phones you can still buy in India

oday, people hardly use Nokia phones, but the brand name is still popular. The company has a loyal fan base eagerly anticipating the release of the newly announced Nokia Android phones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 and the relaunched Nokia 3310. Besides these new launches, there are a few iconic Nokia phones that still cling on the users' minds when they think of the company.
As the refurbished mobile market is increasing these days due to the cost effectiveness of such phones, we have listed some refurbished Nokia phones that one can buy right now. Notably, the Nokia phones we have listed are classic models that we can't forget.
You can purchase these refurbished Nokia phones from the dedicated online stores that sell such used and tested products. Do scroll down to know the models.
Refurbished Nokia N73
Buy At Price of Rs 1,270
Key Specs
- 2.4 inches(6.1 cm) TFT Screen
- 220 MHz Dual ARM 9 CPU
- symbian OS
- 3.15 MP Camera
- VGA videocall camera
- Removable Li-Ion 1100 mAh battery (BP-6M )
Refurbished Nokia 1100 Mobile
Buy At Price of Rs 799
Key Specs
- 96 x 65 pixels, 4 lines Display
- 2 - Snake II and Space Impact+ Games
- Flashlight
- Removable Li-Ion 850 mAh battery (BL-5C)
Refurbished Nokia 1600
Buy At Price of Rs 999
Key Specs
- 1.4 inches Display
- 3 - Snake Xenzia, Dice, Cricket Cup Games
- 4 MB internal Memory
- Removable Li-Ion 900 mAh battery (BL-5C)
Refurbished Nokia 5800 Xpress Music
Buy At Price of Rs 1,699
Key Specs
- 3.2 inch TFT resistive touchscreen
- Symbian OS v9.4, Series 60 rel. 5
- microSD, up to 16 GB (dedicated slot), 8 GB included
- 81 MB internal Memory
- 128 MB RAM
- 3.15 MP Camera
- Removable Li-Ion 1320 mAh battery (BL-5J)
Nokia E71
Buy At Price of Rs 2,499
Key Specs
- 2.36 inches TFT Screen
- Symbian OS 9.2, Series 60 v3.1 UI
- 369 MHz ARM 11 CPU
- 3.15 MP Camera
- Videocall camera
- Removable Li-Po 1500 mAh battery (BP-4L)