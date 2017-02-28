Refurbished but memorable Nokia phones you can still buy in India

oday, people hardly use Nokia phones, but the brand name is still popular. The company has a loyal fan base eagerly anticipating the release of the newly announced Nokia Android phones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 and the relaunched Nokia 3310. Besides these new launches, there are a few iconic Nokia phones that still cling on the users' minds when they think of the company.

As the refurbished mobile market is increasing these days due to the cost effectiveness of such phones, we have listed some refurbished Nokia phones that one can buy right now. Notably, the Nokia phones we have listed are classic models that we can't forget.

You can purchase these refurbished Nokia phones from the dedicated online stores that sell such used and tested products. Do scroll down to know the models.

Refurbished Nokia N73 Buy At Price of Rs 1,270

Key Specs 2.4 inches(6.1 cm) TFT Screen

220 MHz Dual ARM 9 CPU

symbian OS

3.15 MP Camera

VGA videocall camera

Removable Li-Ion 1100 mAh battery (BP-6M ) Refurbished Nokia 1100 Mobile Buy At Price of Rs 799

Key Specs

96 x 65 pixels, 4 lines Display

2 - Snake II and Space Impact+ Games

Flashlight

Removable Li-Ion 850 mAh battery (BL-5C) Refurbished Nokia 1600 Buy At Price of Rs 999

Key Specs

1.4 inches Display

3 - Snake Xenzia, Dice, Cricket Cup Games

4 MB internal Memory

Removable Li-Ion 900 mAh battery (BL-5C) Refurbished Nokia 5800 Xpress Music Buy At Price of Rs 1,699

Key Specs

3.2 inch TFT resistive touchscreen

Symbian OS v9.4, Series 60 rel. 5

microSD, up to 16 GB (dedicated slot), 8 GB included

81 MB internal Memory

128 MB RAM

3.15 MP Camera

Removable Li-Ion 1320 mAh battery (BL-5J) Nokia E71 Buy At Price of Rs 2,499

Key Specs

2.36 inches TFT Screen

Symbian OS 9.2, Series 60 v3.1 UI

369 MHz ARM 11 CPU

3.15 MP Camera

Videocall camera

Removable Li-Po 1500 mAh battery (BP-4L)