Reliance Launches LYF Water 3 With 4G VoLTE Support and 3000mAh Battery At Rs. 6,599

Reliance introduced a wide range of affordable 4G VoLTE phones under its LYF smartphone brand in 2016. Adding on to the list of budget 4G smartphones, the company unveils yet another 4G VoLTE LYF handset, namely LYF Water 3. Reliance has made the LYF phone a Flipkart exclusive product, which is available at a price tag of Rs. 6,599.

The new LYF Water 3 weighs 164.6 grams and houses a 3000mAh battery, which is said to deliver HD video playback of up to 8 hours, reports reveal. Running on Android 5.0 Lollipop, the brand new LYF phone sports a dual-SIM card slot, wherein only one SIM card slot is capable of supporting 4G connectivity at a time and the other remains limited to 2G.

The 4G VoLTE Lyf Water 3 smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. However, in terms of camera, the Lyf phone comes with a 13MP rear camera fitted with flash and auto focus functionality and equips a 5MP front facing camera that captures pretty decent selfies. As per the storage is concerned, the smartphone comes with a 16GB inbuilt storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card, and is available only in Silver color.

Along with these specs, the 4G smartphone comes packed with Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer offering unlimited voice calls and data services until March 2017.

