Reliance LYF Wind 7s Launched With Android Marshmallow in India at Rs. 5,699

Reliance Industries is probably working on launching the most affordable 4G smartphones in India. Enlarging their product portfolio, Reliance Retail unveiled another new smartphone under their LYF series, namely LYF Wind 7s. The new LYF 4G smartphone is launched at a price tag of Rs. 5,699 and will be made available on Reliance stores soon.

LYF Wind 7s will be available in three color variants - Black, White and Blue and is said to be the premium version of LYF Wind 7i that was launched last month at Rs. 4,999.

Running on Android 6 Marshmallow out of the box, the new LYF phone sports dual standby support and 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display. Reports reveal that the LYF Wind 7s is powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 Processor with 2GB of RAM and for graphics it embodies Adreno 304 GPU. Not only this, the smartphone comes with 16GB inbuilt storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card.

As far as the camera set up is considered, the LYF smartphone comes with an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The best advantage of this smartphone is that it comes packed with Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer that provides unlimited voice calls and data until 31 March 2017.

Connectivity wise, the smartphone includes 4G, VoLTE, LTE, 3G, GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, WLAN, Bluetooth, and USB OTG, which are backed by a non-removable 2250mAh battery.

