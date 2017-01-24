Republic Day 2017 offers: Find discounts on iPhone 7, Lenovo P2, SAMSUNG Galaxy S7, and more

Today, Flipkart debuts the Republic Day Sale in the country offering a slew of attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of products such as TVs, smartphones, laptops, accessories, and more. All these offers can be availed via Flipkart app, website and Flipkart Lite as well.

When it comes to smartphones, Flipkart is providing enticing deals on a range of smartphones from mid-range to high-end. The iPhone 7 is available at up to Rs. 25,000 discount on the online store on exchanging the device.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Android N-based smartphones: Nokia 6, Lenovo ZUK Edge, LG Stylus 3 and more

In addition to these offers, Flipkart is also providing 10% discount on all the transactions made above Rs. 5,000 using Citi credit cards.

If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, this Republic Day Sale is the right time as you can bag a considerable discount on your new purchase. This offer is valid only until January 26, 2017. So, hurry up! Check out the deals on smartphones from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!