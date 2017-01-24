Republic Day 2017 offers: Find discounts on iPhone 7, Lenovo P2, SAMSUNG Galaxy S7, and more

Today, Flipkart debuts the Republic Day Sale in the country offering a slew of attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of products such as TVs, smartphones, laptops, accessories, and more. All these offers can be availed via Flipkart app, website and Flipkart Lite as well.
When it comes to smartphones, Flipkart is providing enticing deals on a range of smartphones from mid-range to high-end. The iPhone 7 is available at up to Rs. 25,000 discount on the online store on exchanging the device.
In addition to these offers, Flipkart is also providing 10% discount on all the transactions made above Rs. 5,000 using Citi credit cards.
If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, this Republic Day Sale is the right time as you can bag a considerable discount on your new purchase. This offer is valid only until January 26, 2017. So, hurry up! Check out the deals on smartphones from below.
9% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,400
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
16% off Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
7% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 128 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 65,000
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera, f/1.8 aperture
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
Moto Z Play with Style Mod (Black, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999 (Get upto ₹22,000 off on exchange)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo P2 (Gold, 32 GB) (With 4 GB RAM)
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999 (Get upto ₹15,000 off on exchange)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
9% off on SAMSUNG Galaxy On8 (Gold, 16 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,400
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
28% off on Panasonic ELUGA Mark 2 (Gold, 32 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali T720-MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera, 88-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
20% off on LYF Water 7 (Silver, 16 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
10% off on SAMSUNG Galaxy S7
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery