Rise and Death of Cyanogen OS!

Before beginning the actual content. A casual question for all the Android lovers out there- Which custom ROM do you prefer the most? More than 90 percent of people will opt for the almost stockish CyanogenMod and arguably it is the most loved custom ROM than others.

Sadly, the OS is no more. However, it is now available in the form of all new Lineage OS, but does it deliver the same of what CyanogenMod used to provide? Time will tell the same as the company has already released the first nightlies for all the major devices. But, what made Cyanogen kill itself? Let's find out.

CyanogenMod was around with us for a while now and back in 2013; it was the best alternative available for stock Android. Firstly, CyanogenMod was started by one of the members of XDA Forums Steve Kondik. There were several other developers of this open source project, but Steve was the lead developer of all. The ROM received a massive response from the members of XDA forums and Android family.

With this overwhelming response, Steve Kondik along with some other developers of the community established a new parent called 'Cyanogen Inc' with the principal aim as to take away Android from Google. In other words, it wanted to kill the Google's Android and make the CyanogenMod as a replacement for the family of Android.

It was a dream start for the company as several brands such as OnePlus, India's home-grown brand Yu Televentures, ZUK mobiles, etc. have opted for Cyanogen OS, instead of going with their OS. They were going well until there were some issues raised between the lead developer Steve and the company's CEO Kirt McMaster. At the same time, the deal with OnePlus was called off due to these internal disputes between each other.

Later on, McMaster was sacked from the CEO position and Steve left the company as well. That said, the Cyanogen Inc was managed by a completely new team, and they ultimately stopped developing the ROM under open source project that resulted in the discontinuation of nightly builds and several other open source operations of Cyanogen Inc.

Having said that, a new project came out from the newly formed team, namely, the 'Cyanogen Modular OS Program.' Instead of building entire ROM, this new program will develop certain parts of the Android OS and deliver them to users in the form of a flashable zip file. But, sadly this project never kicked off.

Everything was going quietly from the company side, but there were some rumors internally saying that Cyanogen Inc is going to shut down. At the end of December, the team has announced that Cyanogen Inc will be stopping all the services from December 31, including the nightlies as well.

At the same time, they revealed a new OS program called as 'Lineage OS,' which takes off where CyanogenMod has left, but with a different repository. That essentially means you can flash Lineage OS over Cyanogen OS.

However, it is worth noticing that the complete source code of CyanogenMod is still available in GITHUB for further development. So, if you're interested in developing a CyanogenMod ROM to your phone, you are welcome to do that.

The CyanogenMod successor, Lineage OS is already available for individual devices and the team is working hard on to bring the OS to more devices in the near future. But, for now, the era of CyanogenMod is gone, and we're heading for the successor Lineage OS to take over and rule the Android custom ROM world.

