These reasons will convince you to root your Android smartphone

Android users would have come across the term rooting. If you are wondering what rooting is all about, we would like to make it clear that it is a process that you do to grant root permissions on your device. Having a rooted phone gives you the privileges of enjoying all the additional features that your phone lacked earlier.

There are numerous rooting techniques and many Android phones as well. Eventually, there is no one-size-fits-all rule when it comes to rooting your phone. Before you attempt to root your device, you need to know about the process. Also, you rooting your phone will make you ineligible to enjoy some benefits such as the warranty that came along with the device, etc.

If you are on the fence about the process of rooting your phone, then have listed some reasons that will convince you to proceed with rooting. You can take a look at these from below.

Delete bloatware Android phones usually come loaded with preinstalled apps termed bloatware. Of these apps, only some will be useful to most users and the rest will occupy the precious storage space. The major problem with bloatware is that it is impossible to uninstall these apps. Basically, the preinstalled apps are not troublesome, but the inability to remove them and save space is the issue. Rooting lets you delete bloatware, which is a great thing. Improve battery life Android smartphones are plagued with battery life related issues. There are many apps that let you manage the battery life, but these can be used only on rooting your device. With these apps, you can reduce the processor clock frequency that will in turn save energy and increase the battery life. Backup everything Backing up the data stored on your smartphone is something that you would have done earlier. But you need to know that rooting gives you the ability to backup almost everything. Yes, you can backup data of all apps and user preferences too. Basically, the process lets you backup NANDroid that is a system image that lets you restore the device to the default state in case of any issue. Also Read: 3 Apps You Can Use to Unroot Your Android Device Overclock processor As mentioned above, it is possible to reduce the clock frequency of the processor with rooting to improve the battery life. When reducing is possible, you can also overclock the processor. However, you need to be cautious in doing so as it will result in overheating that will damage the phone. Retrieve deleted photos The process of rooting lets you recover the photos those were deleted from your Android device. There are apps that let you recover deleted photos and other files on rooting your phone. This way, it is possible to recover the lost memories that were accidently or intentionally deleted from your phone. Install custom ROM The custom ROM installations give a lot of freedom to Android users. Flashing a custom ROM is one of the major reasons to root the device. This is an ideal solution to smartphones that don't receive official OS updates anymore. Also Read: 5 Reasons You Should be Careful with Rooting Your Android Smartphone Increase storage capacity If you want higher storage capacity, you can simply use an external SD card to increase the storage space of your phone. But not all smartphones come with support for external memory cards and in that case rooting your phone is a good solution. You can increase the storage space of your phone by rooting it to save more data and apps than ever before.