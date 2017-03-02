Rs. 39,999 priced BlackBerry KEYone vs other premium smartphones in India: Galaxy C9 Pro and more

The BlackBerry KEYone was unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona last week. While the availability of this phone is yet to be announced officially, the latest report cites that the device might be priced at Rs. 39,999 in India.

The one thing that sets this TCL made phone apart from the rest those are available for purchase right now is the physical QWERTY keyboard on the BlackBerry KEYone. The fingerprint sensor is included in the keyboard itself.

Given the pricing, the BlackBerry KEYone falls into the premium market segment in the country. There are many such high-priced phones from different manufacturers. Eventually, after its release, the BlackBerry phone will create a competition in the premium market segment. Here we have listed some of the rivals of the KEYone for you. Take a look.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 36,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Apple iPhone 7 Buy At Price of Rs 53,790

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear camera

7MP front camera

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 49,700

Key Specs 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 46,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery Google Pixel Buy At Price of Rs 54,059

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

2770 MAh Battery