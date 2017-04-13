Rumored features of OnePlus 5 could be the biggest challenge for Samsung Galaxy S8

After the launch of successful OnePlus 3/3T, Carl Pei's OnePlus is reportedly working on its successor, allegedly called as OnePlus 5. If the information circulating on the Internet is true, we already have a low-cost alternative for Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 smartphones.

The company will reportedly jump ahead to its 5 iterations, as the number 4's considered bad luck in a large part of eastern Asia. Today, we are going to be looking at 5 factors that can give Samsung Galaxy S8 run for the money.

Bezel-less design As per the recent report, the OnePlus will go with an expanded screen on the purported OnePlus 5 that will eliminate all front bezel on the phone. This indeed looks like the recently launched LG G6 and Galaxy S8. Moreover, the company is planning to get rid of the home button on the front and moving the fingerprint scanner to the back panel. Additionally, the forthcoming OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch display, which is the same size as the current OnePlus 3T, but will offer a 2K resolution. 8GB RAM? According to a suggested leak, the new phone could also come with 8GB of RAM, a step up from the 6GB included in the OnePlus 3T. Saying this, the 6GB RAM, for now, itself is a big deal as not many phones have it. Even though, the speed of the device can't be determined by RAM, surely it will give some performance boost. SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 may come with 8GB of RAM and Dual Camera set up Dual camera setup Dual camera setup is the trend now, as we can see it right from mid-ranger to high-end smartphones. The so-called OnePlus 5 is expected to have a dual camera setup. The rumor mills have been churning out that the next flagship killer will have a 23MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. Also, the dual camera on the back is also expected to have Optical Image Stabilization. Battery life The OnePlus 5 is expected to come with even longer battery life -- 3500mAh to 4000mAh. As the current Snapdragon 835 chipset is known for battery efficiency (theoretically), this 5th iteration has a chance to stand under great battery life smartphones. Price tag Here comes the main part. With all the specifications packed above, this smartphone will be priced somewhere around $350 - $500, which is groundbreaking.