Rumored Lenovo Smartphone to Launch in 2017

We can't deny the fact that we are addicted to our smartphones. While such is the case, we spend a lot of time downloading apps and we even try to figure out how to increase the battery life and make the most of the storage capacity we have.

However, even though we spend a lot of time on our phones for different purposes, most of us are interested in the technology and features while upgrading our phones.

On the other hand, especially if we haven't upgraded to a new smartphone in 2016, we would be probably interested in which new smartphones will be released in 2017 and what features we can expect if we buy a new phone from our favorite smartphone makers.

Well, there are many exciting smartphones that are coming out in 2017. But today we will look at a new smartphone from Lenovo.

In essence, the smartphone, which has been in rumors is the Lenovo Zuk Edge smartphone. This smartphone has been teased by Lenovo for a while now to its customers. While the recent reports do suggest that the smartphone has been launched in China only, the global rollout is still a mystery.

Getting into the features of the phone, the main highlight of the Zuk Edge is said to be its 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC apart from its 5.5-inch full-HD TDDI display with Corning Gorilla Glass that supposedly has an 86.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The device is also said to come with a USB Type-C (v3.1) port and an under-glass U Touch fingerprint sensor which has been deemed to unlock in just 0.09 seconds. Other interesting additions include a built-in blood oxygen heart rate sensor, a pneumatic altimeter, and a UV light sensor.

The Zuk Edge is reported to be a dual-SIM device that runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based ZUI 2.5.

As for optics, the new Zuk Edge smartphone is said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera with a 1.34-micron pixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF+CAF hybrid autofocus, and a high-brightness flash. On the front, the smartphone will feature an 8-megapixel camera with a 1.12-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. Inbuilt storage of Zuk Edge is said to be 64GB or 128GB.

Connectivity options onboard the Zuk Edge is said to include 4G LTE with support for Indian LTE bands, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, and GPS/ A-GPS. The Zuk Edge is said to come with a 3100mAh battery. In addition, the device is said to feature other sensors on board such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The new Zuk Edge smartphone is said to be priced at CNY 2,299 which roughly comes up to Rs. 22,500 for the 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM variant, and CNY 2,499 which is roughly again Rs. 24,500 for the 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM variant. The latest Zuk smartphone will be made available in Ceramic White and Titanium Crystal Black color variants.

