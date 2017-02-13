Running out of storage space on your smartphone? Here’s what you can do about it

Of all the error messages surrounding phones, “Your smartphone is running out of storage space” is the worst. Things get even worse when there’s something that has to be installed/downloaded desperately, but you couldn’t do so owing to low storage space.

Keeping this in mind, we have collated a list of tips that you could use to free some space on your smartphone.

Get rid of the Facebook app

If your phone is low on storage space, chances are the Facebook app is the major culprit. It is a serious memory hogger and you should, without any second thoughts, consider uninstalling it. The side-befit here is that you could see an improvement in your phone’s battery life as well.

Root your smartphone

Most of the phones these days come with a lot of bloatware (pre-installed apps). The smartphone vendors, often allow you to delete some of these pre-installed apps. However, there are few apps (system apps) which are installed on the system partition that can’t be uninstalled normally.

Rooting your smartphone precisely allows you to do that with the help of a few apps which you can’t get access to otherwise.

Use cloud storage to store images

Photos these days, consume a large amount of storage space, thanks to the highly capable cameras on smartphones. Try setting up a cloud service and store your images on the cloud to eek out some extra storage space on your smartphone. Google Photos is one such service that syncs your photos automatically to the cloud. Flickr, though is our favorite as it offers 1TB of free storage space.

Use apps that don’t consume only a little amount of storage space

Apps like Facebook and Snapchat consume a lot of space on your smartphone. And with time, the consumption amount is only increasing but not decreasing. So, if possible, consider installing apps that consume less amount of storage space.

Move apps to SD card

Moving apps to the external SD card is always a good practice if you are running out of storage space on your phone. Moreover, if you have a rooted phone, you can backup the app data onto the SD card, uninstall the app from internal storage space and re-install from SD card whenever the app is needed. This way, you’ll be able to make room for an app if you don’t have enough storage space.