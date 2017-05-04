Sachin Tendulkar's Smartron srt.phone vs other mid-range smartphones

Smartron, the manufacturer funded by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced the launch of the Smartron srt.phone yesterday. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 onwards.

The Smartron srt.phone has been launched in two variants - one with 32GB storage space and the other with 64GB storage space respectively. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat giving it the latest features introduced by the Google's OS.

But in comparison with the other smartphones in the mid-range market, it looks like the Smartron srt.phone lacks in terms of advanced specifications and features.

Having said that, we at GizBot have compiled a list of smartphones in the mid-range market that could be a threat to the Smartron offering. Take a look at these models from here.

