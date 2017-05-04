Sachin Tendulkar's Smartron srt.phone vs other mid-range smartphones

Smartron, the manufacturer funded by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced the launch of the Smartron srt.phone yesterday. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 onwards.
The Smartron srt.phone has been launched in two variants - one with 32GB storage space and the other with 64GB storage space respectively. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat giving it the latest features introduced by the Google's OS.
But in comparison with the other smartphones in the mid-range market, it looks like the Smartron srt.phone lacks in terms of advanced specifications and features.
Having said that, we at GizBot have compiled a list of smartphones in the mid-range market that could be a threat to the Smartron offering. Take a look at these models from here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,299
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 15,250
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Oppo A57
Buy At Price of Rs 14,384
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Lenovo K5 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo Y66
Buy At Price of Rs 14,598
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5 inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
Coolpad Note 5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Buy At Price of Rs 14,890
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0