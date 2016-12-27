Samsung C5 Pro and C7 Pro Expected to Launch on January 21

Samsung is in news yet again, not for another fiasco, but for a good reason. Based on the recent reports, the South Korean mobile manufacturing giant will be launching two brand new smartphones on January 21, 2017, namely Samsung C5 Pro and C7 Pro.

Days back, Galaxy C7 and C5 Pro's unseen pictures were leaked and reports were such that the devices were taken for certification in China by the regulatory agency TENAA. As per the latest rumors now, the two brand new Samsung smartphones are now certified by the agency and are expected to be unveiled on January 21, 2017.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro might be equipped with a 5.2-inch display along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity. The smartphone is expected to have Android 6.0.1 pre-installed and employ a Snapdragon 626 chipset along with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. As per the camera set up is concerned, the C5 Pro might come with 16MP rear and front camera units along with a pretty decent 3000mAh battery.

However, considering the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, rumors suggest that the smartphone might be packed with a 5.7-inch display along with a Snapdragon 626 chipset with an octa-core CPU running at a clock speed of 2.2GHz. The handset is expected to run on Android 6.0.1 pre-installed and come packed with 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. As per the camera specs, C7 Pro is pretty similar to that of C5 Pro, as the smartphone is expected to be fitted with a 16MP back and front-facing camera modules.

