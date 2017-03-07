Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 pre-booking started in India: pther alternative smartphones to consider

Samsung launched the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) in India. These phones feature the IP68 rating for both water and dust resistance. There is a metal frame and 3D glass back offering a premium look.

The Galaxy A5 features USB Type-C port, Always-on Display, fast charging, and supports the yet to come Samsung Pay too. When it comes to key specs, this phone has a FHD 1080p 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 on top. There is an octa-core processor powering this phone from within.

The other main aspects of the newly launched Galaxy A5 (2017) include a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, NFC, and a 3,000mAh battery with support for adaptive fast charging. The phone will be released in the country from March 15 in Gold Sand and Black Sky color options. The pre-bookings for the same has already started so that interesting users can book one for them before the actual release.

Today, we have listed the rivals of this new Samsung phone that you can consider buying more or less in the same price range.

OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (MIMO)

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge HTC 10 Lifestyle Buy At Price of Rs 37,000

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

1.6 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI

Dual Nano SIMs

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

HTC BoomSound, 24-bit Hi-Res audio certification, Dolby Audio

4G LTE

2700mAh battery Vivo V5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 27,745

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3160mAh battery with fast charging HTC Desire 10 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 26,746

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

20MP rear camera with dual LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000mAh battery Honor 8 Buy At Price of Rs 26,239

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Apple iPhone SE Buy At Price of Rs 23,710

Key Specs

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

iOS 9.3.2, upgradable to iOS 10.2

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL Buy At Price of Rs 26,359

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

GB RAM with 64GB storage (ZE552KL)

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4 and 5GHz) MU-MIMO

3000mAh battery