Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 pre-booking started in India: pther alternative smartphones to consider

Samsung launched the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) in India. These phones feature the IP68 rating for both water and dust resistance. There is a metal frame and 3D glass back offering a premium look.
The Galaxy A5 features USB Type-C port, Always-on Display, fast charging, and supports the yet to come Samsung Pay too. When it comes to key specs, this phone has a FHD 1080p 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 on top. There is an octa-core processor powering this phone from within.
The other main aspects of the newly launched Galaxy A5 (2017) include a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, NFC, and a 3,000mAh battery with support for adaptive fast charging. The phone will be released in the country from March 15 in Gold Sand and Black Sky color options. The pre-bookings for the same has already started so that interesting users can book one for them before the actual release.
Today, we have listed the rivals of this new Samsung phone that you can consider buying more or less in the same price range.
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (MIMO)
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
HTC 10 Lifestyle
Buy At Price of Rs 37,000
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.6 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual Nano SIMs
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- HTC BoomSound, 24-bit Hi-Res audio certification, Dolby Audio
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 27,745
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
HTC Desire 10 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 26,746
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 8
Buy At Price of Rs 26,239
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone SE
Buy At Price of Rs 23,710
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- iOS 9.3.2, upgradable to iOS 10.2
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
- Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL
Buy At Price of Rs 26,359
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- GB RAM with 64GB storage (ZE552KL)
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4 and 5GHz) MU-MIMO
- 3000mAh battery