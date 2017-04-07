Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with Octa Core, 4GB RAM to launch today. Can it beat these smartphones?

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone has been launched in India at Rs. 27,990. The device will be exclusive to Amazon India and the sale will debut on April 11.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy C7 Pro with a decent set of mid-range specifications including an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The smartphone comes with attractive features such as Samsung Pay and Always-On display.

It has a USB Type-C port, NFC, and 4G LTE too. The battery supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging feature too. There is a fingerprint sensor the home button of the Galaxy C7 Pro.

At the price point of Rs. 27,990, the Samsung smartphone will definitely be a tough challenger to a few others in the market. Take a look at the competition from here.

