Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with Octa Core, 4GB RAM to launch today. Can it beat these smartphones?

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone has been launched in India at Rs. 27,990. The device will be exclusive to Amazon India and the sale will debut on April 11.
Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy C7 Pro with a decent set of mid-range specifications including an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The smartphone comes with attractive features such as Samsung Pay and Always-On display.
It has a USB Type-C port, NFC, and 4G LTE too. The battery supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging feature too. There is a fingerprint sensor the home button of the Galaxy C7 Pro.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones that you can buy in the month of April 2017
At the price point of Rs. 27,990, the Samsung smartphone will definitely be a tough challenger to a few others in the market. Take a look at the competition from here.
Oneplus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 27,980
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8
Buy At Price of Rs 25,550
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 950, 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash,
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single Nano-SIM / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-mic support
- Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL
Buy At Price of Rs 21,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery