Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro up for pre-orders: Alternative smartphones with 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was announced in India with 6GB RAM at a price of Rs. 36,999. The company has now let this phone on pre-order in the country via both online and offline stores.

The Galaxy C9 Pro will be available on pre-order until February 12 that is for two more days. Those users who pre-order this smartphone are subject to a wide range of offers such as one-time screen replacement for a year and EMI on select cards.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 6GB-7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017

Talking about the smartphone, the Galaxy C9 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. It boasts of a 6-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display and employs an octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC. Apart from this, the device flaunts a 16MP rear snapper with dual LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. The storage capacity on board is 64GB and it can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a micro SD card.

The highlight of the Galaxy C9 Pro is its 6GB RAM making it the first one from Samsung to be equipped with such a large chunk of RAM. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that can render enough juice for the device to function for a longer duration.

While the pre-orders of this phone are open, here are some 6GB RAM phones that will face the heat.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3T

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Read More.. Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy At Price of Rs 49,799

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe

Key specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

4G LTE with VoLTE

Dual Five-magnet speakers, NXP smart amplifier, Hi-Res Audio (HRA)

3000mAh battery Read More.. ZTE Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Complete Specs of ZTE Nubia Z11

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Read More.. OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge Read More.. Vivo Xplay5 Elite Complete Specs of Vivo xplay5 elite

Key specs

a 5.43-inch super Amoled display

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 Chipset

Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.5 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)

6 GB RAM

128 GB of internal Memory

16 MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

3600 mAh Li-Polymer Battery