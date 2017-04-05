Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro with S Bike Mode launched at Rs. 8,490: Threat to Redmi 4, Moto 5 and more

Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone the Galaxy J3 Pro which is the latest addition to its J-series. The handset is priced at just Rs 8,490 and it brings interesting features that make this smartphone appealing.

On of the key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is that it features Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode which helps consumers to save up to 50 percent mobile data cost and it also comes with S-bike mode. However, these are the features that you mostly find on high-end phones.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) Super Amoled display, a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.

There is an 8 MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP front camera. Connectivity features include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and micro USB port. The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop and is backed by a 2600 mAh battery.

So looking at the specs and considering the price, this smartphone can give other brands a run for their money.

That being said, here are few smartphones that could face great competition from Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro.

