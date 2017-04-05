Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro with S Bike Mode launched at Rs. 8,490: Threat to Redmi 4, Moto 5 and more

Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone the Galaxy J3 Pro which is the latest addition to its J-series. The handset is priced at just Rs 8,490 and it brings interesting features that make this smartphone appealing.
On of the key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is that it features Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode which helps consumers to save up to 50 percent mobile data cost and it also comes with S-bike mode. However, these are the features that you mostly find on high-end phones.
As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) Super Amoled display, a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.
There is an 8 MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP front camera. Connectivity features include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and micro USB port. The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop and is backed by a 2600 mAh battery.
So looking at the specs and considering the price, this smartphone can give other brands a run for their money.
That being said, here are few smartphones that could face great competition from Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro.
Motorola Moto G5
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Zopo Flash X Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh built-in battery
Vivo Y53
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera,e
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Oppo A37
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Note 5 Lite
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Vivo Y51L
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Funtouch OS 2.5
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2350mAh battery
Honor 6X
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Lenovo K6 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lava Z10
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
LG K10 2017
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 120-degree wide angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery