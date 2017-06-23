Samsung Galaxy J7 Max with 8-Core CPU now available at Rs 17,900: Threat to mid-range smartphones

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max was launched in the country in India earlier this month along with the Galaxy J7 Pro. The device is priced at Rs. 17,900 and went on sale via both the offiline and online channels this week.
Talking about the Galaxy J7 Max, the smartphone comes with the support to the mobile payment solution - Samsung Pay.
The highlight is that this is the first smartphone to arrive with the compatibility to Samsung Pay in the mid-range market segment. Notably, it has the Samsung Pay Mini, which misses out on a few features than its higher-end platform. (edited)
Apart from this, the Galaxy J7 Max has the Smart Glow mode that encloses the rear camera. This ring can be customized to provide notifications.
Today, we are here to list out some mid-range smartphones that might face the heat due to the launch of the Galaxy J7 Max. Take a look at these devices from below.
ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Lite
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5s
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- '32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA1
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
LG Stylus 3
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
Lenovo P2
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash,
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
HTC Desire 10 Pro
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual Nano SIMs
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery