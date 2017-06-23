Samsung Galaxy J7 Max with 8-Core CPU now available at Rs 17,900: Threat to mid-range smartphones

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max was launched in the country in India earlier this month along with the Galaxy J7 Pro. The device is priced at Rs. 17,900 and went on sale via both the offiline and online channels this week.

Talking about the Galaxy J7 Max, the smartphone comes with the support to the mobile payment solution - Samsung Pay.

The highlight is that this is the first smartphone to arrive with the compatibility to Samsung Pay in the mid-range market segment. Notably, it has the Samsung Pay Mini, which misses out on a few features than its higher-end platform. (edited)

Apart from this, the Galaxy J7 Max has the Smart Glow mode that encloses the rear camera. This ring can be customized to provide notifications.

Today, we are here to list out some mid-range smartphones that might face the heat due to the launch of the Galaxy J7 Max. Take a look at these devices from below.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini Buy At price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2950mAh battery with fast charging Honor 8 Lite Buy At price of Rs 15,950

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo V5s Buy At price of Rs 17,498

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB Buy At price of Rs 15,900

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

'32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Sony Xperia XA1 Buy At price of Rs 19,380

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery LG Stylus 3 Buy At price of Rs 16,800

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery Lenovo P2 Buy At price of Rs 14,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash,

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging HTC Desire 10 Pro Buy At price of Rs Rs 20,591

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI

Dual Nano SIMs

20MP rear camera with dual LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL Buy At price of Rs 15,070

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens

5MP front-facing camera

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Buy At price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery