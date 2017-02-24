Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime: cases and covers to buy in India

The Galaxy J7 Prime is the upgraded version of Galaxy J7 (2016). We say upgraded variant has the former features a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button. Apart from this, there are a few differences between the two smartphones.

To be clear, the Galaxy J7 Prime features a FHD 1080p display and larger 3GB RAM. Also, the storage capacity is 32GB and not 16GB and the front camera is a 8MP sensor on this phone and not a 5MP one as in the Galaxy J7 that was launched last year.

Being one of the best-selling smartphones, this one is a sought after mid-ranger in the Indian market. Today, we have given a list of cases and covers that you can choose to buy for your Galaxy J7 Prime. Take a look at the same from the list below.

Ultra Slim Smart Dual Armor Shock Proof Defender Back Cover Case Buy At Price of Rs 375

Click Here To Buy High quality double layer armor case. for Galaxy ON7 (2016 released) , j7 Prime* , On7 fits to these models

MATERIAL: The rubberized hard TPU material protects your device against impacts and bumps without damaging your device

HANDSFREE: The conveniently built-in kickstand is ideal when you want to view your photos, videos or movies without holding your device.

STYLE: The unique design showcases with its modern, sleek and techy look. This design style provides the protection without sacrificing the look of your case and device. Leather Stand Wallet Flip Case Cover Book Pouch Buy At Price of Rs 499

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs From our popular range of real leather wallet cases, this unique phone case/wallet offers ultimate style and protection to perfectly complement your phone.

The case is made from soft, high quality genuine leather.

The case is designed so that all sockets and ports are accessible whilst the phone is attached

Form-fit moulded leather case provides sleek protection.

Cutout design for Speaker, Mic, Buttons and ports. Jkobi 360* Protection Premium Dotted Designed Soft Rubberised Back Case Cover Buy At Price of Rs 180

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs Precisely Made Specially For Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Dotted Designed Rubberised Back Case Cover

Full Protection

Complete Access To All Features Of The Device Including Microphone Speaker Camera And All Buttons Febelo Premium Quality PU Leather Magnetic Lock Wallet Flip Cover Case Buy At Price of Rs 599

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs Perfect Cutting to Camera, Volume Key, Speaker and other parts of the mobile

Protect your Phone from scratches, bump, shock and other elements in daily use

Unique design, simple and generous

strong, and durable, Latest Flip Cover With Stylish Design

Made of high grade material Zedak Back Cover For Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime,Black Buy At Price of Rs 290

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs Perfect Fit

Light Weight

Easy To Apply

Ultrathin Thickness Shock Proof Protective Dual Layer Case Buy At Price of Rs 649

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

100% GENUINE

EASY TO INSTALL AND REMOVE

PERFECT COMPATIBILITY

SHOCK PROOF TECHNOLOGY

SLEEK AND SLIM Non Slip Grip and Corner protection with TPU PC back Case Cover Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs Specially design for Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime.

MADE WITH GOOD QUALITY : Premium coating for a soft feeling texture ( TPU & PC Case)

NON SLIP GRIP: Add extra grip to your device to prevent drop. Protect your phone from scratches, dusts, collisions and abrasion.

PROTECTION: Even if you're clumsy, It will absorb the impact from a drop and break so your phone doesn't have to suffer.

PERFECT FIT : Perfect cutouts allow you to maximize the functionality Cover Affair Aztec Printed Back Cover Case Buy At Price of Rs 398

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Your case is a *handmade item* using a state-of-the-art printing process, with print covering all sides. Each case is made from a shatterproof, high quality polycarbonate durable impact resistant material that is reinforced for extra strength.

Don't worry, each case has an extremely slim-line profile and adds minimal bulk to your device.

**Due to the nature of different monitors/tablets/smart phones, color variation may occur and the product may look slightly different in person being a handmade item**

All Cover Affair cases are waterproof (your phone may not be!), UV/fade resistant, non-peeling, printed with vibrant eco-friendly inks, extremely slim fitting with access to all functions.

Cover Affair offers lifetime print/design guarantee High Quality Full Body Front & Back 360 Potective Black Body Case Cover Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Round arc amazing feel: 360° all-round protection

A perfect fit: the introduction of Germany advanced CNC technology ultra light thin bed, perfect fit body, not loose more beautiful

The separation of design: Use strong metallic simple sense of the PC board, feel comfortable, perfect metallic luster. Shaped into an organic whole to achieve both top piece, has perfect appearance, and has strong ability to protect

Standalone camera, flash, sensor hole reflect aesthetic idea. Precise bottom cellular hole design perfect play original sound Ultimate Warrior Case/Air Cushion Technology /Shock Proof/Dual Layer Impact Protection Kick Stand For Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Face Down Protection: Screen lip lifts up your device's screen from the surface when placed face down.

Precise cutouts provides full access to all of the Motorola Moto G4 Plus charging ports, slots and features.

360 degree swiveling stand mode for viewing experience & convenience, Portrait and landscape View.

Chevron ensure the maximum protection for the whole life of your Moto G Plus 4th Gen.

Built for heavy use, and perfect for the outdoors.