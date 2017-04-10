Samsung Galaxy Note 7 now available at Rs 62,900: Competition alert

Samsung recently confirmed that it was going to make and sell the Galaxy Note7 smartphone in some of the countries. But since the announcement, it has been still a pretty sketchy situation considering Galaxy Note 7's past and whether the device would be accepted by the consumers or not.
However, Samsung might actually be going forward with its move of launching the Galaxy Note 7 in few countries. Few live photos allegedly showing the smartphone have already surfaced out of Vietnam thus further giving more credible information about the smartphone. The only thing missing was the availibility date and price.
However, this mystery seems to have been solved as the Galaxy Note 7 has just been listed on e-commerce sites like shopmonk.com and Amazon.in. The listing on the shopmonk website reveals that this Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone is already available for purchase at a price of Rs 62,900. However, as per the Amazon listing the device is only up for pre-order.
In any case, now that the "improved" smartphone has started to appear on e-commerce sites this could mean that the Galaxy Note 7 will likely give competition to many high-end smartphones from different brands in the market.
Besides, here are some of the smartphones that could be close competitors of the Galaxy Note 7.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 61,990
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 66,950
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz)
- 3450mAh battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 57,990
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 49,985
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 49,700
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging