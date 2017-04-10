Samsung Galaxy Note 7 now available at Rs 62,900: Competition alert

Samsung recently confirmed that it was going to make and sell the Galaxy Note7 smartphone in some of the countries. But since the announcement, it has been still a pretty sketchy situation considering Galaxy Note 7's past and whether the device would be accepted by the consumers or not.

However, Samsung might actually be going forward with its move of launching the Galaxy Note 7 in few countries. Few live photos allegedly showing the smartphone have already surfaced out of Vietnam thus further giving more credible information about the smartphone. The only thing missing was the availibility date and price.

However, this mystery seems to have been solved as the Galaxy Note 7 has just been listed on e-commerce sites like shopmonk.com and Amazon.in. The listing on the shopmonk website reveals that this Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone is already available for purchase at a price of Rs 62,900. However, as per the Amazon listing the device is only up for pre-order.

In any case, now that the "improved" smartphone has started to appear on e-commerce sites this could mean that the Galaxy Note 7 will likely give competition to many high-end smartphones from different brands in the market.

Besides, here are some of the smartphones that could be close competitors of the Galaxy Note 7.

