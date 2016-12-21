Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is the Most Used Smartphone, Beats LG V20 and OnePlus 3T

2016 has surely been the worst year for the South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung. The South Korean mobile manufacturer has been in the headlines for all the bad reasons possible starting from battery explosions to recalling the device and shutting down the Galaxy Note 7 production.

Earlier this month, Samsung had announced that the company will disable Galaxy Note 7 production and discouraged people from using the discontinued device any further for their own safety. However, it seems that the users are not taking the statement issued by Samsung quite seriously.

As per the recent reports revealed by Apteligent, a research firm showed that even after the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosion, the device didn't quite fail to hold on to their consumers as it is among the most used smartphones, even more than the popular ones including LGV20 and OnePlus 3T. However, Moto Z marginally managed to escape the competition and beat the fire phone in terms of user base.

The data shows that a few of Samsung's competitors have been benefitted from the recall, especially the smartphones launched during the time of the recall including Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and Sony Xperia XZ.

Media reports state that the usage of Samsung Galaxy Not 7 did drop off even slightly amidst the recall, but gained momentum soon after. However, the South Korean company recently claimed that 93 percent of the total Galaxy Note 7 smartphones have been successfully recalled and the remaining ones will be recalled soon before any further mishap.

It can be concluded that even after halting the production, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is still not completely dead.

