Samsung Galaxy On Nxt: Here Are 10 Tips and Tricks You Should Try

Last week, Samsung released the Galaxy On Nxt smartphone in India at a price of Rs. 18,490. The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart and is already up for sale.

If you decided to purchase the new Galaxy On Nxt smartphone or planning to purchase it for this Diwali, then we have come up with a slew of tips and tricks that you need to know to get a great user experience with this phone.

Notably, the Galaxy On Nxt will definitely be a great mid-range smartphone in the market with a few impressive specifications and features. It is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and features a fingerprint sensor as well onboard.

Quick Camera Samsung Galaxy On Nxt flaunts a 13 MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and has an 8 MP front facing camera with the same level of aperture. The camera app can be opened easily by double tapping on the home button. Smart Manager Smart Manager helps in cleaning the RAM and other junk for the device. It enhances the performance of your smartphone. It can be accessed from the app drawer and it comes with options such as RAM, Battery, Storage and Device Security. All you need to do is tap on the Clean All Button and clear the junk. This will remove the unnecessarily used space on your device. Single tap mode With the single tap mode feature, you can dismiss or snooze calendar events, and timer alerts. You can answer or reject incoming calls with just a single tap that makes it pretty convenient to use the device. Ultra data saver This mode will restrict the background data on all the installed applications on the Galaxy On Nxt and you can select a few specific apps to use the data connectivity. To enable the Ultra Data Saving Mode, you must open the notification panel and click on the option. It will open a pop-up and you should tap on the Agree button to enable it. Ultra power saver The Ultra Power Saving Mode will save the battery power by minimizing the functionality and limiting the number of apps. You need to tap on Settings → Battery and toggle the option on. Then, click on the Agree button in the pop-up that appears to enable the feature. Click here to know more about the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt smartphone S Power Planning The Galaxy On Nxt touts features such as S Power Planning that is a reserve battery technology to be used when the battery is running low and S Secure that lets users hide and lock the apps whenever needed. One-handed operation You can enable one-handed operation on your Galaxy On Nxt smartphone by going to Setings → Advanced Features. Tap on one-handed operation to use the smartphone conveniently in one hand. Smart alert From the Advanced Features in the settings menu, you can tap on Smart Alert that is a feature that will notify you about the missed calls and unread messages as soon as you pick up the smartphone by means of vibrations. Easy Mute Easy Mute is another feature in the smartphone that will let you mute the incoming calls, alarms as well as messages by just turning the device over and keeping its display facing down. Fingerprint scanner The smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner on the home button. Navigate to device Settings and Click on Lock screen and security and further top on Fingerprint and add your fingerprint to protect your device.