Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl Variant to Start Shipping in India From December 30

After making the pink variant of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge available in the Indian market, the South Korean giant has now decided to start shipping the Black Pearl version of the smartphone in India starting from December 30.

Reports are as such that Samsung has already listed the handset on its e-commerce portal at a price tag of Rs. 56,900 along with 128GB storage capacity and a decent 3600mAh battery. Early this month, the smartphone manufacturer had made the pink gold variant of the phone available in India with a price tag of Rs. 50,900.

Being the best compact flagship of the year as per GizBot, the Samsung Galaxy S7 excels as an overall package providing the best camera, decent battery life, and a stellar display a smartphone can embody. After the sales dropped drastically with the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung with its S7 Edge is aiming to expand the lineup with different color variants and get back their lost market position.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Samsung has the plan to upgrade the version to Android 7.0 Nougat soon. The handset comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with dual curved edges and is powered by an Exynos processor. The smartphone is coupled with 4GB RAM and now comes with 128GB storage option available with the Black Pearl variant.

As per the camera set up is concerned, the Galaxy S7 Edge sports a dual pixel autofocus based 12MP rear camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture, and can record 4K UHD videos and offers more saturated color options.

