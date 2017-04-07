Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto M, iPhone 7, and more: Price drop alert

With numerous smartphone getting launched almost every week, brands are always adjusting prices to clear the inventories. However, that might not be the only case.
We all know the cut-throat competition across the smartphone tiers in India and this has significantly resulted in high-end manufacturers cutting the prices of their smartphones.
So every once in a while, a smartphone's price drops drastically from its original, making it a fantastic deal.
And right now may be a good time to be in the market for a new phone because Samsung has kicked off the price war with drops for the Galaxy S7and S7 edge, ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch in the country. On the conntrary, the price cuts have been quickly followed by other brands like Apple for iPhone 7, Motorola for Moto M amongst others.
So if you are planning to buy a new smartphone or looking for best deals which goes beyond the official prices, here are some of the smartphones that got price cuts recently.
Samsung Galaxy S7
Galaxy S7 Launched at Rs 48,900, after price cut Galaxy S7 is now available for Rs 43,000.
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery, Fast Charging both on wired and wireless
Xolo Era 2X
Xolo Era 2X Launched at Rs 7,499, after price cut Xolo Era 2X is now available for Rs 6,222.
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB/3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Swipe Elite Max
Swipe Elite Max Launched at Rs 12,999, after price cut Elite Max is now available for Rs 10,999.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Zip Charge
Coolpad Cool 1
Coolpad Cool 1 Launched at Rs 13,999, after price cut Coolpad Cool 1 is now available for Rs 12,998.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Galaxy A9 Pro Launched at Rs 32,490, after price cut Galaxy A9 Pro is now available for Rs 29,900.
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Sony Xperia X
Sony Xperia X Launched at Rs 38,990, after price cut Xperia X is now available for Rs 23,990.
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650, 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) launched at Rs 29,400, after price cut Galaxy A5 (2017) is now available for Rs 19,890.
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 launched at Rs 60,000, after price cut iPhone 7 is now available for Rs 49,990.
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 7 Plus Launched at Rs 72,000, after price cut iPhone 7 Plus is now available for Rs 61,999.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery with up to 16 days standby
Apple iPhone SE
iPhone SE Launched at Rs 39,000, after price cut iPhone SE is now available for Rs 23,788.
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
- Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ Dual
Sony Xperia XZ Launched at Rs 51,990, after price cut Xperia XZ is now available for Rs 37,490.
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 2900 MAh Battery
HTC 10
HTC 10 launched at Rs 42,699, after price cut HTC 10 is now available for Rs 34,900.
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0