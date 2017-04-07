Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto M, iPhone 7, and more: Price drop alert

With numerous smartphone getting launched almost every week, brands are always adjusting prices to clear the inventories. However, that might not be the only case.

We all know the cut-throat competition across the smartphone tiers in India and this has significantly resulted in high-end manufacturers cutting the prices of their smartphones.

So every once in a while, a smartphone's price drops drastically from its original, making it a fantastic deal.

And right now may be a good time to be in the market for a new phone because Samsung has kicked off the price war with drops for the Galaxy S7and S7 edge, ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch in the country. On the conntrary, the price cuts have been quickly followed by other brands like Apple for iPhone 7, Motorola for Moto M amongst others.

So if you are planning to buy a new smartphone or looking for best deals which goes beyond the official prices, here are some of the smartphones that got price cuts recently.

